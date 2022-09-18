Hyatt’s Newest Caribbean All-Inclusive Resort Is Open in Cozumel

The highly-anticipated new Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort and Spa has officially opened its doors

The newest all-inclusive resort on the beloved island off the Caribbean coast of Mexico welcomed its first guests this weekend.

Dreams Cozumel Cape is the AMR Collection’s third resort property in Cozumel. AMR Collection is the centerpiece of Hyatt’s global all-inclusive offering.

The resort is home to 154 suites, ranging from swim-out suites to larger connecting units for families.

So what about dining?

The resort has five dining concepts: two a la carte eateries, a pizzeria, a cafe and an “international buffet.”

Cocktail spots include the ocean-view Aperitifs; the Marlin pool bar; the Preferred Club Lounge bar and the thatched-roof, toes-in-the-sand Sugar Reef beach bar.

The family-friendly resort has beach and pool volleyball, ping pong, a kids club, and a pair of pools: one main pool and another for scuba diving lessons.

Daily entertainment includes big-screen movies, theme nights, yoga classes, mixology workshops and even Spanish lessons (and, naturally, tequila tastings).

There’s also a full slate of tour operations for exploring both Cozumel and the broader Mexican Caribbean, including a focus on local culture and Mayan history.

While there isn’t a spa directly on property, guests can head to the adjacent Secrets Aura Cozumel and enjoy that resort’s 14,000-square-foot wellness destination, the Secrets Spa by Pevonia.

And adult guests at the Dreams Cozumel Cape get full access to the amenities at the Secrets Aura Cozumel, while all guests have access to the Sunscape Sabor Cozumel.

It’s yet another new addition to Apple Leisure Group’s rapidly-expanding portfolio of all-inclusive resorts in the wider Caribbean, both in the Mexican Caribbean and island destinations like Saint Lucia (home to two resorts in the pipeline).

Cozumel has been seeing rapid growth during the pandemic, with new flights from major carriers and continue hotel growth.

So far this year, passenger traffic at Cozumel’s airport stands at just over 464,000, a number that is more than 12 percent higher than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. That’s one of the highest post-pandemic growth rates of any airport in Mexico, and nearly as strong as Cancun.