Hyatt Zilara Debuts in Riviera Maya

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. last week announced the opening of Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya. Nestled in the secluded region of Riviera Maya, Mexico, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is surrounded by lush mangroves, with easy access to the Cancun International Airport and only six miles from Playa del Carmen.

This sophisticated all-inclusive resort radiates paradise with modern hacienda charm, situated on 1.5 acres of pure white sand beach combining state-of-the-art amenities with heartfelt service and inviting accommodations.

The exclusive adult oasis boasts 291 sophisticated suites with elegant amenities, modern décor and beautiful views of the resort grounds and sea. All rooms and suites feature spa-like bathrooms with rainfall showers, turndown service, LCD satellite TV’s, Wi-Fi internet access and complimentary minibars with soft drinks and premium beer along with 24-hour in-suite dining featuring chef specialties. Each guestroom offers a furnished balcony or patio, views of the ocean or garden, marble bathrooms and double vanities, all exuding the tranquility and peacefulness of the Riviera Maya region.

“Nearly 10 years ago, we opened the first Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties with the goal of reinventing the all-inclusive experience with a unique offering characterized by premium food and beverage offerings, favored wellness experiences and activities, personalized service and much more,” said Playa Hotels & Resort’s EVP and Chief Investment Officer, Fernando Mulet, “With each new opening, we continue to push the category forward and drive value for customers, owners, developers and brands alike. We look forward to welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members to this unscripted all-inclusive resort in Riviera Maya.”

Guests of Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya can enjoy adult-oriented amenities, including a sprawling ocean-view pool with an adjacent hot tub, nine globally inspired restaurants, bars and lounges, and unique daily and nightly activities, such as aqua aerobics, water sports, cooking lessons, live performances and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by the art and architecture of pre-Hispanic Maya culture, Zen Spa provides a serene atmosphere for relaxation and wellness, featuring soothing and restorative treatments with ten indoor treatment rooms. Zen Spa also offers a master suite with a hydrotherapy tub, sauna and steam rooms, a fitness center with group classes, strength zone and cardio area, and a full-service beauty salon.

Ideal for large gatherings, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya offers the perfect venues for meetings and conferences with more than 6,000 square feet of modern facilities designed for success. Elegant outdoor spaces and gardens allow for dreamy destination weddings with a blissful backdrop.

World of Hyatt members can earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya starting now through February 28, 2023. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit www.hyattzilararivieramaya.com.