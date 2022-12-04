Marriott International Expands Luxury Portfolio in Mexico

Poised to transform the all-inclusive category and inspire a shift in consumer perception, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy® has announced the signing of three exciting all-inclusive luxury resorts in Mexico with international developer, AB Living Group (AB Living).

The three properties are:

Almare, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres opening in 2024

JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres opening in 2026

W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres opening in 2026

“Working with the most prominent brand in hospitality is exactly the vision for AB Living,” stated Alejandro Bataller, Vice President of AB Living. “As we continue to expand our services, offerings, and developments, we are eager to work with like-minded companies and brands that are evolving the travel and hospitality space and we look forward to doing just that with Marriott.”

The luxury-branded, all-inclusive properties aim to further elevate the segment with sophisticated design, curated programming, and exceptional culinary experiences tailored to the unique characteristics embodied by each brand.

“Marriott International is thrilled to collaborate with AB Living to bring JW Marriott, W Hotels, and The Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resorts to the sunny shores of the Mexican Caribbean,” said Laurent De Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International. “The resorts will elevate the current hospitality offering in the destination and further expand our luxury footprint in the region.”

JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres

JW Marriott is known for being a haven for guests to focus on their mind, body, and spirit. Through curated programming and offerings that encourage guests to come together and experience every moment to the fullest, the 283-room JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres will move visitors to disconnect and be fully present surrounded by tropical landscapes. Six dining destinations, as well as several swimming pools, and mindfully designed spaces will invite guests to foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. The resort will also feature 53 residential units and ample meeting rooms.

W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres

W Hotels defy expectations, and the brand’s bold approach will come to life at W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres. The 300-room, adults-only resort is slated to feature stunning indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, five globally inspired restaurants, bars, and lounges, and expansive swimming pools ideal for fun in the Caribbean sun. The complex will also be home to 10 residences and offer more than 9,000 square feet of event space.

What’s more, a 70,000-square-foot central entertainment venue aptly named “The Village” will connect both resorts, boasting unparalleled food and beverage offerings, breathtaking event space, elegant retail shops, and more. Guests and visitors alike will mingle to enjoy authentic Mexican vibrancy just outside their door.

Almare, a Luxury Collection All-inclusive Resort Isla Mujeres

A short car or ferry ride from Costa Mujeres, across the beautiful Caribbean Sea, will take travelers to Almare, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, an adults-only all-inclusive resort on Isla Mujeres. The brand’s promise of unique, authentic experiences will be kept at the 105-room property, which is expected to present a modern and sophisticated take on vernacular architecture, layered with locally inspired interior design, to showcase the destination and reiterate The Luxury Collection ethos. Guests can expect to savor decadent creations both reflective of the island paradise and distinctly elevated at any of four extraordinary dining venues before spending a day at one of two swimming pools or sipping a handcrafted cocktail at the newly minted Luxury Collection Resort’s vibrant beach club. Expected to be the first of the three to debut on the picturesque shores with an expected opening to occur in 2024.