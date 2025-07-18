Divi Resorts Brings Back Kids Stay & Eat Free Offer for Summer & Fall Getaways

Great news for parents who need a vacation: Divi Resorts is bringing back its popular Kids Stay & Eat Free program for a limited time! On all-inclusive stays, kids 12 and under stay and eat free, so families can travel with bigger value and less stress. Guests who book between July 15 and August 31, 2025, for travel now through October 31, 2025, will unlock this special offer using promo code KIDSPASS. A four-night minimum stay is required, and the promotion is valid for up to two children per room.

“This is one of our most-loved promotions, and for good reason,” said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. “Traveling with kids shouldn’t feel like a juggling act. We want to make it easy for families to relax and reconnect in the Caribbean, knowing that everything — from delicious meals to one-of-a-kind fun — is taken care of.”

Known for its spacious accommodations, warm hospitality, and relaxed island atmosphere, Divi Resorts has long catered to families looking for both comfort and convenience. This new promotion underscores the brand’s continued commitment to creating value-driven, memory-making getaways that appeal to travelers of all ages.

Divi’s all-inclusive Caribbean resorts are tailor-made for families looking for comfort, convenience, and plenty of fun. At Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort and Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort in Aruba, parents can unwind with a cocktail at the swim-up bar while kids enjoy freshwater pools with wading areas, a waterslide, and nearby beach access perfect for sandcastle-building. Complimentary non-motorized water sports, family-friendly dining, and a variety of daily activities ensure that no one ever hears the words “I’m bored.”

In St. Maarten, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort offers panoramic ocean views and a full suite of family perks, from snorkeling and paddleboarding to casual beachside dining. Kids can fuel up on burgers, pasta, and tropical fruit smoothies with new all-inclusive menus designed to appeal to even the pickiest eaters, while parents enjoy local seafood, island cocktails, and live entertainment, all included.

Over in Bonaire, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino offers an unforgettable island experience for both divers and little explorers. Families can snorkel right off the resort’s pier, enjoy vibrant oceanfront dining, and take part in island excursions. The calm waters and colorful marine life make it one of the Caribbean’s best spots for introducing kids to the wonders of the sea.

For those looking to travel to Barbados, or to Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Divi has more good news — their bed and breakfast program is back! This means traveling with kids to these top-rated destinations is even easier, since they can stay and eat breakfast free of charge. At Divi Southwinds Beach Resort on Barbados, savor hearty breakfasts with American, British, and Bajan flair right on the sand at pureocean Restaurant – don’t forget a flavored mimosa! Kick off your day at these resorts on the right foot and fuel up for fun without the price tag.

Book these family-friendly vacation deals at diviresorts.com/specials.htm, or by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).