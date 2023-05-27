Hyatt Regency Brand Sustains Thoughtful Growth in Key Markets

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the continued expansion of the Hyatt Regency brand in the U.S. with the recent openings of two Houston-area hotels: Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston and Hyatt Regency Conroe. Both hotels debuted this month and feature contemporary design, versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, more than 200 modern guestrooms, and regionally inspired onsite dining options. With a total of 13 Hyatt Regency properties across Texas, the intentional growth of the Hyatt Regency brand with these full-service hotels further showcases Hyatt’s commitment to offering travel experiences in places that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members.

Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston and Hyatt Regency Conroe are the latest hotels to open their doors under the Hyatt Regency brand’s growing portfolio in the Americas, alongside Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes and Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí in Mexico, and the highly anticipated Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City in Utah last year. In addition, the Hyatt Regency brand is expected to expand its footprint even further in key destinations with the openings of Hyatt Regency Irvine in California planned for August 2023 and Hyatt Regency Niagara Falls set to open in Canada in the coming years. Several Hyatt Regency hotels are also undergoing extensive renovations and design refreshes, including Hyatt Regency Coralville in Iowa, Hyatt Regency Hill Country in Texas and Hyatt Regency San Francisco.

The Houston openings come on the heels of a strong business transient and group travel recovery, with business transient having its strongest quarter since 2019 and group revenue surpassing 2019 levels system-wide for Hyatt in the first quarter of 2023.

“Houston continues to be a popular travel destination, especially as corporate travel recovers strongly in the U.S, and we are excited by the opening of these two new dynamic Hyatt Regency properties that meet the needs of the modern business traveler in this key business and leisure market,” said Ripton Melhado, senior vice president, field operations, Hyatt. “Both properties are designed to offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax while experiencing the globally renowned service for which the Hyatt Regency brand is known. We’re thrilled to offer guests and World of Hyatt members even more ways to experience the brand.”

The Hyatt Regency hotel experience is built with modern travelers’ needs in mind – seamlessly balancing offerings for both work and play. The hotels are designed for sharing, socializing and collaborating, giving guests the opportunity to form meaningful connections in stress-free environments.

Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston – opened May 18, 2023

Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston marks the city’s largest and only waterfront hotel located right off the iconic Fred Hartman suspension bridge and a 20-minute drive from the energy-rich city of Houston and notable tourism destinations such as NASA’s Space Center Houston and Kemah Boardwalk.

The seven-story hotel offers 208 modern guestrooms with tall window views of the Houston Ship Channel, the marina, or the Fred Hartman bridge. The property offers a full-service dining option, Anchor & Hearth Woodfired Kitchen, serving classic American dishes and local favorites. Bayland Lounge, the hotel’s open-concept lobby bar welcomes guests with creative cocktails and bar bites.

Primed for large scale events, the hotel offers more than 18,000 square feet of versatile meeting and events space including a divisible 12,000-square-foot ballroom space featuring 20-foot ceilings and a waterfront terrace, perfect for conferences, galas or weddings. A 24-hour fitness center is also available to guests along with an outdoor pool.

Hyatt Regency Conroe – opened May 25, 2023

Situated within the tall pines of Texas Piney Woods, Hyatt Regency Conroe offers 250 well-appointed guestrooms including 13 premium suites with flexible workstations, 65-inch HDTVs, oversized windows, and plenty of natural light. The upscale hotel is conveniently located off I-45 just north of The Woodlands, Texas and a 20-minute drive to Lake Conroe, boasting 157 miles of natural shoreline perfect for fishing, boating, swimming, water sports and lakeside dining.

On-site dining options include Avenue A, the hotel’s lobby bar and lounge which serves locally inspired cocktails and small plates, as well as Conroux, a full-service restaurant which celebrates Texas Gulf cuisine with homage to Vietnamese flavors. Both options offer indoor and outdoor seating.

From ballrooms to meeting rooms, Hyatt Regency Conroe offers a total of 30,000 square feet of multi-functional meeting and events space with capacity to seat 14 to 1,000 people. Guests can relax at the hotel’s outdoor pool or continue their fitness routine at the 24-hour fitness center with technology-enabled cardio and strength training equipment.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Regency Conroe from May 16, 2023, to August 31, 2023, and Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston from May 18, 2023, to August 31, 2023, as part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers.

To learn more about Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston and Hyatt Regency Conroe, please visit www.hyattregencybaytownhouston and www.hyattregencyconroe.com.