Hyatt Place Yantai Development Zone Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Place Yantai Development Zone, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Shandong province, is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members.

The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, 24-hour food offerings and a 24-hour Fitness Center.

Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multitasking traveler. Hyatt Place Yantai Development Zone is a 25-minute drive from Yantai Penglai International Airport, alongside easy access to the International Convention and Exhibition Center and Golden Beach with sea views.

“As Yantai continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the Shandong market,” said General Manager, Mr. Kevin Yu. “With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

Hyatt Place Yantai Development Zone offers:

512 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper in 400+ rooms

Free breakfast for guests featuring a variety of pre-packaged or individually wrapped hot and cold breakfast items to suit all guests’ needs

The Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night

The Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

Event Spaces offer 3229 square feet (300 square meters) of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

Swimming Pool featuring a temperature-controlled system

“Yantai is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods, and an ever-expanding list of great places to visit and things to do or see,” said Mr. Kevin Yu, general manager, Hyatt Place Yantai Development Zone. “Our hotel is central to all of them, and we are confident that the Hyatt Place Yantai Development Zone will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our area.”

HYATT PLACE YANTAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Yantai Development Zone is under the leadership of General Manager Mr. Kevin Yu and Director of Sales Mr. Sam Liu. In his role, Mr. Yu is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Mr. Liu is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Yantai area.

For more information, please visit hyattplaceyantaidevelopmentzone.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness