Frequent Flyers Can Now Pause Data with Truely Instead of Wasting It

Truely, the Singapore-based travel tech eSIM company, has launched a new Pause and Resume feature designed to give travelers the flexibility to use their data as per their needs by pausing and resuming anytime they want.

Travelers have long lost money to what the industry calls “breakage”—prepaid data that quietly vanishes whether or not they’re in use. Juniper research reveals that roaming alone in 2024 was estimated to generate over US$10 billion with every unused data from customers being added to that total. But breakage doesn’t just happen during overseas travel; it’s a local issue too, as many plans don’t allow rollover of unused data.

The gap is also made worse by connectivity issues. According to research by OpenSignal travelers typically get 60% less 5G access than locals, because of patchy coverage and the way roaming traffic is steered.

Now, eSIM provider Truely is introducing a feature to tackle the issue head-on largely targeting frequent flyers. Its new “Pause and Resume” option will now let travellers pause their plan when they don’t need it, and restart it whenever they want, giving users more control over their data.

While most eSIM providers allow users to pause and resume in limited ways, Truely has made it a standard feature for everyone — treating it like a basic customer right. It’s part of the company’s broader push to make roaming fairer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breakage is an issue that has been normalised by the industry for the longest time,” said Simon Landsheer, Founder & CEO of Truely. “The goal is to restore fairness to a system that has silently profited from waste for decades. If we fix something as small but universal as breakage, we set a precedent for how technology should treat people everywhere: transparently, on their terms, and without hidden losses,”.

With the new feature, customers can freeze a plan one day at a time—as long as they do it before the next day starts. Those remaining days can then be resumed anytime during the trip.