Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil, Malaysia’s first Hyatt Place and the first international hotel in Bukit Jalil , marking the continued growth of the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members.

The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings.

Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. Situated in a well-connected area within reach of national stadiums, convention centers, golf courses, and a recreational park, Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil offers direct access to major highways. The hotel is also a 30-minute drive to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, a 45-minute drive to Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the Awan Besar train station is a short drive away.

As Bukit Jalil continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area and this country,” said General Manager, Kevin Flynn. “With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil offers:

250 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

All Day Dining restaurant featuring a wide array of international dishes and local delicacy to suit all guests’ needs

The Market offering a variety of grab-and-go snacks and quick bites available anytime, day or night

The Bar featuring premium beers, as well as wine and cocktails

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can borrow or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

Event Spaces offer up to 4,520 square meters (420 square meters) of flexible, floor-to-ceiling meeting space

Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment and a yoga room

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil is fully owned by Mygres Ceramiche Sdn Bhd (MCSB). The company was established in 2005 by Datuk Wira Vincent Lye, a seasoned entrepreneur with over three decades of corporate experience.

HYATT PLACE KUALA LUMPUR, BUKIT JALIL LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil is under the leadership of General Manager, Kevin Flynn. In his role, Mr. Flynn is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 104 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known.

For more information, please visit hyattplace.com.