A Taste of Something New With nhow Hotel’s UK and European Gastronomy Openings

Unconventional and emblematic design hotel brand nhow, part of Minor Hotels - an international hotel owner, operator and investor with more than 530 hotels in 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America - has welcomed an array of new gastronomy openings and updates across its UK and European properties this year, allowing guests to drink and dine during their stays like never before in London, Amsterdam, Milan and Frankfurt.

From innovative ‘vibe dining’ to a new restaurant with menus inspired by the Amazon rainforest, the foodie developments align with the brand’s creative, unique, and disruptive style.

Guilty by Olivier opens at nhow London with ‘vibe dining’

Stylish nhow London, a hotel with a colourful, cosmopolitan, bold and experimental design, has welcomed a new restaurant opening in partnership with the Olivier Group. After success in Lisbon, Porto and Bangkok, Guilty by Olivier is the restaurant brand’s first opening in the UK and celebrates the concept of “vibe dining”, a high-energy and playful service alongside a menu of mouth-watering delicacies and sharing plates. More than a dining experience, Guilty by Olivier is a space to meet, have fun and indulge in life’s pleasures, food and cocktails where the atmosphere, service and entertainment are ensured by the resident DJ. Open from lunch through to dinner, it’s a perfect experience for hotel guests, locals and visitors alike. For those wanting to continue their stay, nhow London, an inspirational lifestyle hotel in the heart of East London, offers 190 rooms designed to combine traditional British icons with unconventional contemporary style. Facilities include networking spaces, a fully equipped gym and Brompton bikes available for hire.

Prices at nhow London start from £180 per room per night.



Amazon-inspired restaurant Selva opens at nhow Amsterdam RAI

ADVERTISEMENT

Vibrant and contemporary nhow Amsterdam RAI opened the doors to its new Latin American-inspired restaurant, Selva, this September on its 24th floor with spectacular views over the city. A tribute to the Amazon rainforest, the restaurant focuses on dishes inspired by Mexico, Peru and Brazil cooked on an open charcoal grill. It seats 137 diners alongside room for 45 more in its accompanying Sonora Cocktail Bar on the hotel’s top floor - each cocktail here is inspired by the ancient stories and legends of Latin America. nhow Amsterdam RAI is a place where contemporary art, design, gastronomy and cultural expressions merge and its iconic building pointing in different directions symbolises the melting pot that the city of Amsterdam has always been. Offering 650 rooms, the hotel also provides a 17th-floor viewing terrace, bike hire to explore the city, a fully equipped gym, and a separate outdoor terrace for yoga.

Prices at nhow Amsterdam RAI start from €175 per room per night.



Vertigo opens at nhow Milan with a spectacular rooftop restaurant and infinity pool

Uber-trendy design hotel nhow Milan welcomed the opening of Vertigo by Puro Beach this year, an extensive terrace on the hotel’s rooftop featuring a spectacular transparent infinity pool suspended over the building’s edge alongside two smaller circular pools and a solarium sun deck. Completing the terrace is a glamourous cocktail bar boasting incredible vistas of Milan and a restaurant serving light bites, small plates, and desserts. A former industrial building converted into an unconventional space that redefines the traditional concept of a hotel, nhow Milan is a hub of creativity just a stone’s throw from the most celebrated fashion and design showrooms of the city. Alongside Vertigo by Puro Beach, the hotel offers 246 rooms, an intimate lounge bar, an Italian haute-cuisine restaurant, a fitness centre with Turkish baths, in-room massages available on room service and an ever-evolving exhibition of furniture and artworks in its lobby.

Prices at nhow Milan start from €180 per room per night.



nhow Frankfurt refines concept for NFT Skybar

Occupying 14 floors of the ONE by CA Immo skyscraper in the city’s financial metropolis, nhow Frankfurt is home to Germany’s highest rooftop bar - the NFT SKYBAR - offering 360-degree panoramic views of the skyline below. Originally opened in late 2022 but refined with a new bar-only concept this summer, the NFT Skybar on the skyscraper’s 47th floor serves an array of delicious cocktails including the newly launched summer drink the ‘NFT Spritz’. With spaces designed for business travellers, city explorers and locals alike, nhow Frankfurt invites guests to step inside and experience ‘the art of money’ with a playful and mischievous take on the creative concept. With 375 rooms, the hotel also boasts a gym, Rich Barista Coffee Shop, lobby bar, exclusive Insider Lounge for hotel VIPs staying in the suites or special rooms and a personal lounge for cabin crew members called the Vault.

Prices at nhow Frankfurt start from €130 per room per night.