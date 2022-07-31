Hyatt Continues Commitment to Advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

As part of Hyatt’s commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), Hyatt announced the appointment of Tyronne Stoudemire to senior vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). In his elevated role, Stoudemire and his team will continue to execute Hyatt’s DE&I strategy, part of the company’s World of Care ESG platform. Stoudemire will continue to report to Malaika Myers, Hyatt’s chief human resources officer.

“Being part of Hyatt means always having a space to be you. Since opening our doors 65 years ago, we’ve remained committed to creating inclusive environments where every colleague feels welcome, cared for and like they belong,” said Myers. “We are passionate about DE&I and with Tyronne’s leadership, we are focusing our efforts in areas where we can truly make a difference, including driving meaningful change for our workforce, industry and communities – further supporting our vision for a world of understanding and care.”

Stoudemire joined Hyatt in 2014 as global vice president of DE&I after leading diversity and inclusion efforts at other global companies. In June 2020, his team supported the introduction of Change Starts Here, Hyatt’s company-wide commitment to diversifying who the company employs, develops and advances; buys from and works with; and supports. As outlined in Hyatt’s 2021 DE&I report, this has resulted in increased levels of representation of people of color across Hyatt’s U.S. workforce. The focused commitment also resulted in bringing in more than 220 new Black suppliers in 2021.

“Witnessing the DE&I progress that Hyatt has made has been incredibly moving, and a testament to our leaders and colleagues doing the work necessary to get to where we are today,” said Stoudemire. “We still have a lot to accomplish in our DE&I journey, and I am excited to move forward while continuing to hold ourselves accountable for change.”

For more information about Change Starts Here and DE&I at Hyatt, visit http://hyatt.com/worldofcare.

