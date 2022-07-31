flynas Participates in the “Year of Saudi Coffee” Initiative

In collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Culture, flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has announced its participation in the initiative to celebrate the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022”, by decorating its planes, boarding passes, and passenger registration banners with the identity of the year of Saudi coffee.

flynas received its A320neo aircraft from the French city of Toulouse, and it was decorated with the identity of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” before its flight to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The design combined the identity and colors of the company with the stages of the growth of the Khawlani coffee tree, from seed to tree to coffee fruit, then preparing coffee in the traditional coffee pot “dallah” and serving it in a Saudi cup.

The flight passed over Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Bosnia, Albania, and Greece, in addition to Egypt, as part of flynas efforts to enhance the position of Saudi coffee locally and internationally as a symbol of Saudi culture and authentic heritage.

flynas boarding passes and passenger registration banners at airports were designed with the same designs, and the company will be offering free Saudi coffee on board its aircraft to the guests in cups bearing the identity of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” until the end of 2022.

Bander Almohanna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of flynas, said: “flynas is proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Culture in celebrating the Year of Saudi Coffee and presenting Saudi Coffee to the world as an authentic heritage and a symbol of Saudi culture and traditions.”

He pointed out that celebrating the Year of Saudi Coffee enhances the Saudi identity and contributes to introducing the Kingdom’s traditions and customs associated with coffee, like generosity and hospitality. In addition, it shows the excellent cultural diversity in the Kingdom, which contributes to introducing beautiful tourist places in various regions in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Civil Aviation strategy.

The Ministry of Culture announced that 2022 is the “Year of Saudi Coffee” to celebrate this cultural element linked to the identity and culture of the Kingdom through initiatives, activities, and events being held throughout the year. The ministry will promote Saudi coffee locally and globally as a symbol of Saudi culture and authentic legacy.