Hyatt Collaborates with HYROX as the Official Regional Hotel Partner in Asia Pacific

World of Hyatt, the award-winning loyalty program from Hyatt, is announcing a new regional collaboration with HYROX Asia Pacific—one of the world’s premier fitness racing series. As HYROX’s Official Hotel Partner across Asia Pacific, World of Hyatt highlights the continued commitment of every Hyatt hotel to providing exceptional hospitality experiences that meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers.

HYROX is known for its innovative race format that combines running with functional workouts, attracting thousands of fitness enthusiasts across the region. Each race challenges participants to push their limits and compete alongside athletes from around the world. To complement the HYROX experience, participating Hyatt hotels across Asia Pacific will offer tailored wellness-focused stays designed to support athletes and guests throughout their race journey—from thoughtful amenities, nutritious dining options, and access to wellness facilities that help them prepare and recover at their best. Whether staying in a luxury city hotel or a modern extended-stay property, guests may choose from distinctive stay options suited to their travel preferences.

“At Hyatt, we believe that caring for athletes helps them perform at their best—that’s why we’re proud to support the HYROX journey with the comfort, care, and recovery of a Hyatt stay,” said Tammy Ng, Vice President of Brand & Marketing, Asia Pacific, Hyatt.

Managing Director of HYROX APAC, Gary Wan said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with World of Hyatt. We share a deep commitment to wellness and community, making this collaboration a natural fit. This collaboration allows us to elevate the customer experience, creating a true ‘race-cation’ with memorable and premium experiences for our shared audiences.”

The HYROX Stay Experience will offer:

Exclusive HYROX room rates:

10% off Hyatt’s Member Rate for selected room types at participating Hyatt hotels in race cities. Terms apply. See Hyatt.com/hyroxoffer for details.

In-hotel benefits: 15% off on select F&B & spa treatments at participating outlets during stay, 1 complimentary bag of laundry (wash and fold)

In-room amenities: In-room HyEnergy Welcome, Sleep and HyRecovery post-race amenities, plus in-room ice bucket available upon request

Destination guide: Curated local insights to help guests explore race cities

World of Hyatt Members can earn points and elite status qualification on qualifying stays and dining worldwide. Points can be used for free nights, suite upgrades, dining and experiences. Visit World.Hyatt.com for more on the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

The collaboration will debut across upcoming HYROX events in Asia Pacific, beginning with HYROX Melbourne. Book your HYROX Stay Experience in Melbourne now.

Learn more and see full terms and conditions at Hyatt.com/hyroxoffer