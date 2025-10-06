Future Hospitality Summit spotlights dynamic Asian tourism and hospitality market

Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World is putting the Philippines in the spotlight with a dedicated pavilion highlighting the country’s dynamic, diverse hospitality and tourism sector throughout the event, taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, 27-29 October.

Philippine tourism is experiencing a massive rebound, with the number of visitors rising 36-fold from 164,000 in 2021 to nearly 6 million in 2024, and over 3.9 million tourist arrivals from January to August this year alone. The country is aiming for more than 10 million visitors and an additional 120,000 new hotel rooms by 2028.

The tourism sector is projected to inject more than US$106 billion into the Philippines national economy this year – roughly 21% of GDP and an increase of 13% since pre-pandemic levels, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. Hotel occupancy in Metropolitan Manila averaged 78.3% in Q2 this year, with the luxury segment outperforming with higher-than-average occupancy and strong ADR growth.

FHS World’s Philippines pavilion will zoom in on the country’s tourism outlook for 2026 and beyond, upcoming projects and how investors can get involved, including the incentives available through the Tourism Infrastructure Enterprize Zone Authority.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of the Bench, organiser of FHS World, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the Philippines on board for FHS World 2025. One of Asia’s most dynamic tourism and hospitality markets, the country is entering a pivotal stage for investment and sustainable growth. With a plethora of hospitality and tourism investment opportunities, the Philippines Country Pavilion is set to be a huge draw at this year’s summit.

Key upcoming developments in the Philippines include multi-billion US$ airport expansions and a wealth of hotels, resorts, destinations, eco-conscious developments and large-scale MICE venues. New source markets are emerging, too: since June 2025, Indian nationals have been able to enjoy visa-free entry. Direct flights between Delhi and Manila are also planned.

Maria Margarita M Nograles, CEO of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, said: “The Philippines’ participation in FHS 2025 is a groundbreaking step for a country with high potential and exciting opportunities. Our pavilion will proudly showcase our 7,641 islands, our rich culture and our best asset – the Filipino people renowned for their world-class hospitality, while also highlighting the multitude of opportunities to invest today and be part of the Philippines of tomorrow.”

Recent tourism-boosting initiatives include the “Love the Philippines” campaign, the introduction of Tourist Rest Areas, safety enhancements at SCUBA diving destinations, and streamlined entry processes.

Major developers seizing the opportunity to capitalise on the Philippines tourism boom include Ayala Land, which is investing US$500 in doubling its hotel room portfolio to 8,000 keys. With 1,000 keys under development, the country’s largest hotel company, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, will have 36 operating hotels by 2027. Hotel101’s expansion is bringing large-scale properties to Cebu, Davao and Boracay, while integrated casino-resorts continue to attract multi billion US$ investment in Clark, Manila Bay and Cebu.

FHS World will also feature dedicated Country Pavilions for Albania, Italy and The Maldives.

Visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/world/country-pavilions for more details, and Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) | Homepage for all things FHS World.