Hyatt Centric Brand Expands to Southeast Asia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu, which marks the debut of Hyatt’s rapidly growing lifestyle brand in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The 222-room hotel is centrally located in the heart of the city’s lively dining and entertainment district, providing a convenient homebase for adventurous explorers and local residents to discover authentic experiences and hidden gems in the coastal capital of Malaysia’s Sabah state on the island of Borneo.

“We are delighted to introduce Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu as Hyatt’s first Hyatt Centric hotel in Southeast Asia, setting a new milestone for our rapidly expanding lifestyle brand,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt. “Building on Hyatt’s brand presence in Malaysia for over 40 years, we are excited that this hotel will offer fresh experiences through this new launchpad from which savvy travelers can discover the natural beauty and local experiences around Kota Kinabalu and beyond.”

The 23-story hotel features modern guestrooms with balconies and is crowned with an infinity pool, duplex restaurant and bar on the rooftop, offering sweeping views overlooking Signal Hill, the islands at Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park and the South China Sea. Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu is steps away from shopping hotspots and the Jesselton Point Ferry Terminal from which guests can take a short 20-minute boat trip to surrounding islands to enjoy white sandy beaches and underwater activities. The hotel is conveniently located for business travelers with its close proximity to Sabah International Convention Centre, a sports complex and a university. Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) is a 15-minute drive from the hotel.

Set against the lush backdrop of Signal Hill, the hotel’s contemporary, inviting architecture and interiors by globally renowned architect Kengo Kuma reflect the heritage of Sabah. The interior design is inspired by the majestic jungles of Borneo, with bamboo found in the lobby representing the vegetation in the forest floor while the greenery-accented rooftop creates the sense of being at the canopy overlooking the blue waters and verdant hills.

“Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu truly embraces the city’s flourishing cultural and culinary scenes, from our ON22 restaurant and ON23 rooftop bar serving traditional family recipes with a modern twist and locally inspired craft cocktails respectively, to guided tours of the colorful street art in the neighbourhood, led by our hotel team,” said Ruben Schrijver, general manager, Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu. “Our passionate Sabahan team is excited to share their local knowledge and tips on local, under-the-radar attractions, ensuring travelers and locals alike never miss a moment of adventure.”

Guestrooms

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu features stylish guestrooms, including 16 spacious suites, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony complete with outdoor furniture, overlooking the bustling city and lush green hills. Accessible via a digital key in the World of Hyatt mobile app, the guestrooms offer thoughtful amenities for leisure and business travelers – from oversized ergonomic workspaces and large 55” television where guests can stream their favorite media to a relaxing rain shower with Hyatt Centric hooded bathrobes and exclusive Beekind® socially conscious bath amenities to refresh after a day of exploration.

Food and Beverage

Together, ON22 restaurant and ON23 bar form the duplex dining destination, immersing guests in vibrant Asian flavors and creative beverages alongside mesmerizing views from day to night. Featuring indoor and outdoor patio seating, complete with a live kitchen, ON22’s ‘Dining in the Gardens’ theme features three distinct spaces: ‘Sea-Forest,’ framed with sweeping sights of the sea and the lush hills; ‘Wood Garden,’ where the décor and greenery is inspired by the tropical rainforest in Borneo; and ‘Dry Garden’ with its large boulders, stone floors and cinnamon-colored wooden panels, which pay tribute to Malaysia’s mighty Mount Kinabalu, with an exclusive section that can be used for intimate events.

Connecting ON22 restaurant to ON23 rooftop bar is a show-stopping curved centerpiece staircase leading guests to a light-filled ambiance with floor-to-ceiling windows where they can enjoy the lounge amid modern furnishings with wood finishes and granite. A perfect spot for sundown to take in the panoramic island sunset, ON23’s welcoming and fun atmosphere is ideal for after-work drinks as well as daytime relaxation where guests can choose from craft cocktails and ciders alongside shared plates and snacks.

Screened with bamboo and calming water from the street entrance, The Lounge in the lobby is an inviting social space for travelers and local guests to enjoy quick bites and beverages, and is home to a pop-up artisan corner as well. The two striking artworks on the wall reflect the local culture, art and points of interest in Sabah, adding a conversational piece to the communal space.

Leisure and Event Space

The showstopping double-edged infinity rooftop pool on level 23 offers an incredible site of the hills connecting to the sea. Guests who wish to keep up with their wellness routine on the road can also make use of the fitness center, which looks out to the nearby, energizing greenery.

The hotel features 3,154 square feet (293 square meters) of versatile function space with seven meeting rooms conveniently located on the third floor. Each meeting room comes with balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, high-spec audio visual equipment for in-person seminars as well as hybrid meetings and social events for up to 170 people.

Bookings for Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu are now open, with stays from October 20, 2022. For more information and full terms or to book a stay, please visit www.hyattcentrickotakinabalu.com or call +60154 874 1234.