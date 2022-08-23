Hyatt Centric brand debuts in Indian state of Maharashtra with Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai. The hotel, which marks the entry of the Hyatt Centric brand in Maharashtra, is the 37th Hyatt hotel in India – underlining Hyatt’s ambitious growth of its brands in the country.

The 60-room hotel boasts breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and has been designed with a modern approach presenting a playful and artistic interpretation of the city’s character.

Located near Juhu beach, Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai is located in the heart of the city’s entertainment hub. The property is an ideal launchpad for guests who want to explore Mumbai’s hotspots and revel in the city’s colorful and adventurous locales, restaurants and nightlife, with tourist destinations including the Juhu beach and ISKCON temple, Prithvi Theater and more within walking distance.

Hyatt Hotels are previous World Award Winners of the World Travel Awards

“Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai embodies Mumbai’s adventurous spirit and fully embraces the energy of the bustling city,” said Swarendra Sahay, general manager, Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai. “We look forward to delivering memorable, shareworthy experiences for every guest who chooses to visit, dine, celebrate, or stay with us.”

“Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai is the first Hyatt hotel to open in Mumbai in 18 years, which makes the opening a momentous occasion, as it is a testament to our strength and confidence in Mumbai,” said Dietmar Kielnhofer, area vice president, Hyatt West India and general manager of Grand Hyatt Mumbai. “The Hyatt Centric brand is known for offering signature touchpoints designed to elevate the guest experience with cutting edge food in one of the most vibrant and sought after destinations in Mumbai. Personalization for us is the key at Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai and will be our core USP for this 60 unique key hotel.”

Guestrooms

Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai houses 60 modern-style upscale guestrooms and suites, and guests can choose from a range of options including king and queen bed city view rooms, king bed sea view rooms, twin bed rooms, studio suites, suites, and a Presidential suite overlooking Juhu Beach. Each room has either a scenic view of the beach, or overlooks the Pavan Hans Helipad runway, giving guests a bird’s-eye view of Mumbai.

Food and Beverage

Guests can enjoy culinary extravagances at Sesame, which delivers Asian, European and Indian culinary offerings inspired from Hyatt properties. The soon-to-open rooftop bar has an unfettered view of the sea and is the ideal setting for a sundowner, where guests can choose from an array of delicious cocktails and appetizers while taking in the view.

Meetings and Event Space

Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai offers 2,152 square feet of event space at Saffron, a venue that is equipped with modern, business-friendly amenities for events and gatherings of all sizes and purposes. Guests can host corporate events, meetings, off-sites, movie launches, as well as intimate family gatherings or wedding functions.

Wellbeing and Unique Experiences

With integrated experiences that focus on wellbeing, the hotel offers on and off-property experiences, encouraging exploration of Mumbai. Guests can choose from on-property experiences such as a meditation session at the hotel’s fitness center, relax at a quaint reading spot by the infinity rooftop pool or have a drink at the terrace bar, Off-property, guests can enjoy beach yoga, take in a local Sattvic meal experience at the ISKCON temple, choose to enjoy a thrilling helicopter ride, indulge in local delights on the streets, or take a cycle ride through the beautiful lanes of Juhu.