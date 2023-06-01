Hyatt Announces Plans to Expand All-Inclusive Brand Footprint in Mexico

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced plans for the 509-room Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, which is expected to open later this year, further expanding the Inclusive Collection in Mexico and strengthening Hyatt’s brand footprint

The new resort will join the Inclusive Collection, the world’s largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts comprised of ten distinct brands.

Slated to open by the end of 2023, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres will be located along a secluded strip of the Costa Mujeres shoreline, just 12 miles north of Cancun, Mexico. Situated on a pristine white-sand beach with access to the world’s second-largest barrier reef, guests can enjoy a variety of water sports and activities including snorkeling, kitesurfing, whale shark swimming, scuba diving and sport fishing.

“Demand for luxury, all-inclusive experiences in Mexico from guests, members, customers and owners remains high. We are leveraging this demand by thoughtfully expanding our brand footprint in new and existing destinations, building on our growth momentum and driving value for current and future owners,” said Javier Coll, group president, global business development & innovation, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “Mexico has been a cornerstone of our development success, and we understand there is great opportunity for further growth in the region. Building on the success of Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun and Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya, we are pleased to work hand-in-hand with our valued owners to continue setting the bar for the luxury all-inclusive segment with the planned opening of Secrets Playa Blanca Mujeres.”

Upon its opening, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres will feature 509 thoughtfully designed suites and world-class amenities. Each suite will be adorned with handmade local art and furnished with organic, locally sourced materials, creating an authentic and captivating ambiance. Elevated Preferred Club accommodations will offer an extra level of luxury, including swim-out suites, exclusive access to the Preferred Club Lounge, an oceanfront beach club and a unique jungle-inspired pool surrounded by lush vegetation.

Culinary enthusiasts will delight in Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres’ nine dining options, including six à la carte gourmet restaurants, a buffet, a café and a grill. Unique culinary experiences await, such as kitchen tours to meet chefs, cooking classes, tequila and wine tastings, and a French restaurant boasting one of the largest wine selections in the destination. With Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions, guests will enjoy gourmet dining, unlimited top-shelf spirits at seven bars and lounges ranging from swim-up to an elegant music lounge, and a wide variety of daytime and nighttime entertainment options.

Guests will benefit from additional world-class amenities, such as a state-of-the-art Secrets Spa by Pevonia® as well as 8,000 square feet of dedicated meeting and event space. For couples planning their dream wedding, the resort will offer ideal ceremony and reception locations accommodating up to 400 guests, including a beachside canopy, an infinity pool terrace and more. All guests will enjoy access to four swimming pools, including two oceanfront infinity pools facing the Caribbean Sea.

To learn more about the Inclusive Collection, please visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.