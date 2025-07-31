Howzat! Be Bowled Over by Just Go! Holidays’ New Cricket Tours to Sri Lanka

Calling all cricket fans! Escape the British winter and join England’s highly anticipated cricket tour of Sri Lanka, on a brand-new trip with Just Go! Holidays.

Following England’s behind-closed-doors tour of the island in 2021, excitement is building for this series in early 2026, with enthusiastic crowds at some of Sri Lanka’s most iconic venues guaranteed.

Thanks to the ease of travel between stadiums, the incredible passion from the local fans and the abundance of sightseeing opportunities across the country, Sri Lanka has long been a popular destination for England cricket followers.

Two options are available for avid cricket fans, both combining world-class sporting action with lush rainforests, delicious cuisine, exotic wildlife, ancient temples and palm-fringed beaches.

The two new tours include:

England Tour of Sri Lanka – 3 ODIs – from £2,799pp

Guests joining this 16-day trip departing on 11 January from Gatwick, Heathrow or Manchester will stay on all-inclusive basis at the Tangerine Beach Hotel in Kalutara, with tickets and to three one day internationals at R. Premadasa Stadium included.

England Tour of Sri Lanka – 3 ODIs & 2 T20Is – from £4,399pp

This 30-day trip departing on 11 January from Birmingham, Gatwick, Heathrow or Manchester combines an all-inclusive stay at the Tangerine Beach Hotel in Kalutara with two nights in both Kandy and Dambulla on half board basis and includes tickets to three one day internationals, plus tickets to two T20I matches.

Overseas transfers and excursions to Kalutara Fish Market, Kalutara Temple, the Home and Garden of Bevis Bawa and a day spent exploring the south of the country are also included with both trips.

www.justgoholidays.com