This summer, Olympic Holidays is revolutionising island getaways with its Fly In, Ferry Out concept - perfect for travellers seeking authentic, off-the-beaten-track experiences. Rather than settling on buzzy hubs, visitors can land on lively islands and then glide across the Aegean to discover serene sister isles.

Why it works: It’s the kind of travel that makes perfect sense, both for ease and for experience. By flying direct into popular Greek islands, travellers skip the stress of complex connections and can be on the beach within hours. But rather than staying put, the real magic lies in hopping a short ferry to somewhere quieter, more authentic, and far less travelled. These lesser-known islands offer the Greece many dream of with sleepy harbours, hidden coves, traditional tavernas, and a gentle pace of life. With lower prices on everything from accommodation to dining, they deliver great value without sacrificing charm. Olympic Holidays wraps it all into one seamless package, flights, ferries, transfers and hand-picked hotels, making the dream of island-hopping both accessible and effortless.

Fly into Skiathos, ferry out to serene Alonnisos

Begin your Greek island escape with the lively charm of Skiathos, where pine-cloaked hills meet powder-soft beaches like Koukounaries and evenings buzz with energy from waterfront bars and tavernas. But for those craving a slower pace, a short ferry ride of about an hour, whisks you to the peaceful island of Alonnisos. Part of a protected marine park, this lesser-known gem is home to turquoise waters, hidden sea caves and even the elusive Mediterranean monk seal. The port town of Patitiri and the hilltop village of Chora invite you to unwind with long, lazy lunches and coastal walks. Perfect for secluded swims, snorkelling, and reconnecting with nature, Alonnisos is a tranquil counterpoint to Skiathos’s vibrancy.

Prices: Olympic Holidays offer 10 nights (5 nights Skiathos/5 nights Alonnisos) from £957pp for Summer 2025 departures (Summer 2026 prices start from £1,066pp). Flights, transfers and accommodation all included. www.olympicholidays.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Fly into Kefalonia, ferry out to dreamy Ithaca

Kefalonia’s wild beauty makes a dramatic first impression, its limestone cliffs tumble down to electric-blue bays like Myrtos Beach, while natural wonders such as Melissani Cave glimmer with underground lakes. After soaking up the island’s charisma and perhaps a night in lively Argostoli, hop on a ferry (about an hour) to neighbouring Ithaca. This mythical isle, said to be the home of Odysseus, is steeped in peace and simplicity. With olive groves, whitewashed villages, and gently lapping coves, it’s the sort of place where time slows down. While there are no direct UK flights to Ithaca, Kefalonia’s well-connected airport makes it a seamless fly-in point. The perfect blend of epic scenery and quiet soulfulness awaits.

Prices: Olympic Holidays offer 6 nights (3 nights Kefalonia/3 nights Ithica) from £891pp for Summer 2025 departures. Flights, transfers and accommodation all included. www.olympicholidays.com

Fly into Corfu, ferry to peaceful Paxos

Start your Greek escape on the vibrant island of Corfu, where Venetian fortresses, pastel neoclassical mansions and a UNESCO-listed old town create a striking blend of history and charm. Then swap the bustle for bliss as you ferry south to Paxos, a pint-sized paradise known for its olive groves, aquamarine coves, and gentle pace of life. Gaios, the island’s sleepy capital, is fringed with harbourside tavernas and bobbing fishing boats, while nearby beaches like Kipiadi and Monodendri invite all-day lounging. This twin-centre itinerary is perfect for those wanting a mix of Corfu’s cosmopolitan flair and Paxos’ off-the-beaten-track tranquillity.

Prices: Olympic Holidays offer 6 nights (3 nights Corfu/3 nights Paxos) from £885pp for Summer 2025 departures. Flights, transfers and accommodation all included. www.olympicholidays.com

Fly into Kos, ferry to characterful Kalymnos

Touch down in Kos, a sun-soaked island rich in ancient ruins and vibrant town life, before heading by ferry to nearby Kalymnos, a rugged, character-filled gem in the Dodecanese. Once famed for its sponge divers, Kalymnos now draws adventurers and romantics alike with its dramatic cliffs, quiet coves, and authentic Greek charm. Explore the colourful harbour town of Pothia, dine in family-run tavernas, or hike the hills for panoramic views over the Aegean. Whether you’re into climbing, culture, or pure coastal relaxation, pairing Kos with Kalymnos offers the ideal balance of buzz and serenity.

Prices: Olympic Holidays offer 7 nights (3 nights Kos/4 nights Kalymnos) from £944pp for Summer 2025 departures (Summer 2026 prices start from £995pp). Flights, transfers and accommodation all included. www.olympicholidays.com