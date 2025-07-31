Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa Releases Legacy of Regeneration Sustainability Report 2024

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa has released its annual Sustainability Report citing 2024 as the year of ‘Anticipation’ within their broader Legacy of Regeneration movement. Throughout 2024, a variety of initiatives were set in motion designed to elevate the immersive experience in nature provided for guests and the associated benefits to the local community for years to come. The report also includes detailed updates on the scope and impact of the 105-room resort and thermal experience’s operational footprint, environmental management initiatives, and representation of Costa Rican identity.

Highlights of the 2024 report include include:

Guest experience: As one of Costa Rica’s original eco-resorts Tabacón has adapted and evolved over the years to remain relevant and progressive, and in doing so has created unique experiences for its diverse guests. 2024 saw:

The opening of the Tabacón Gastronomic Production Centre, a state-of-the-art production kitchen featuring a dedicated organic waste room and UV light disinfection system.

The launch of Choyín Rio Termal, a separate thermal experience located on Tabacón land enabling locals and non-guests to enjoy a safe and secure experience in the Tabacón River. The sympathetic development includes parking, bathrooms, lockers and a café. Educational facilities have also been incorporated into the design, allowing 150 local children to learn about waste and water management, biodiversity and the benefits of thermality.

Work began on a new arrival experience at the thermal resort to offer a fully-accessible and naturally elevated welcome for guests. For this Tabacón has worked with Costa Rican artist Bernardo Urbina to incorporate natural elements including wood, stone and water into the inside-outside experience slated to open in August 2025.

The introduction of a new Balneotherapy Concierge curated to help visitors unlock the therapeutic power of the mineral-rich thermal waters. The digital concierge outlines suggested journeys around the 18 temperate pools which are fed from a series of on-property volcanic and mineral springs.

The introduction of new menus across the resort’s six bars and restaurants under the direction of Culinary Director Saul Umaña that celebrate Costa Rica’s edible country from coast to coast. Dishes include upscale takes on classic Costa Rican streetfood, such as the Churchill dessert. 2024 also saw the introduction of Costa Rican wines and liquors into the menu alongside organic, biodynamic, vegan and kosher wines.

Rainforest reserve: Tabacón sits on a 900 acre rainforest reserve, rewilded from farmland over 30 years ago. In mid-2023 they initiated a nature mapping project with rainforest cameras charting animal movements in collaboration with neighbouring properties. In 2024 sightings of several endangered or vulnerable species were recorded including puma, tepezcuintle, manigordo and venado cola blanca. Tabacón also established a Natural Resources Oversight Committee (COVIRENA Tabacón) dedicated to the surveillance and protection of its natural resources.

Harnessing nature’s power: With programs already in place to reduce the resort’s carbon footprint, in 2024 Tabacón ran off 76% renewable energy (69% hydroelectric and 8% solar from 840 photovoltaic panels), a 2% YoY increase. Over the course of the year 350,000 substitutes were made to use reusable, recyclable and compostable alternatives, representing a YoY increase of 48%.

Tabacón Family: The beating heart of the resort, Tabacón has continued to invest in staff wellbeing and empowerment. Last year over 16,000 hours were dedicated to technical, operational and cross-discipline training, as well as enabling the team to engage in volunteer projects in the community. With a female to male gender ratio of 35:65 it is also noted that 50% of management positions are now staffed by women. In 2024 five staff committees activated initiatives covering health, sports, and occupational health, including the expansion of their internal healthcare initiative - Por Tu Salud - into a program that now serves the wider La Fortuna Community with health fairs, screenings, and more.

Local Community: Tabacón has been running a variety of community initiatives for many years, several of which are highlighted in this and previous reports. New in 2024 was the introduction of the Excelencia Educativa program that saw the resort working in partnership with local schools to recognise student and staff achievements. A guest donation program was also introduced which has raised in excess of $152,000. More information about this program can be found here.

“Our 2024 sustainability report showcases Tabacón’s ambitious journey to protect and restore the precious natural world around us,” remarks Andrey Gomez, General Manager at Tabacón. “The land was rewilded from pastureland and we hold our social responsibility seriously. For instance, witnessing species such as the puma - sightings of which are rare - on our property is an inspiring reminder of our Legacy of Regeneration mission to create a positive impact on the environment, well-being of guests and employees, and our neighbors in the La Fortuna community. Our fifth impact report condenses these impactful initiatives into just 53-pages but the positive ripple effect is felt across our entire eco-system. We continue to build on these initiatives in 2025, led by our dedicated sustainability team and with the proactive support of our Tabacón family and partners.”

For more information about Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa visit www.tabacon.com.