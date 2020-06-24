Hotelbeds signs distribution partnership with Radisson

Hotelbeds has entered into a preferred partnership with Radisson Hotel Group.

Through this agreement, Radisson will distribute via Hotelbeds’ network of more than 60,000 business-to-business travel buyers such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airlines and loyalty programs.

At the same time, Hotelbeds’ customers will gain access to preferential rates and availability across Radisson Hotel Group’s portfolio of over 1,100 hotels in more than 120 countries worldwide.

Radisson will distribute its hotel rooms through Hotelbeds’ two main channels: the wholesale distribution channel that operates under the Hotelbeds brand, and the retail channel, Bedsonline, that caters to retail travel agents.

Mark Redmond, head of global chains at Hotelbeds, commented: “Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest hotel groups and we are delighted to sign a preferred partnership with them.”

Both Radisson Hotel Group and Hotelbeds support and endorse the Safe Travels protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), that are aimed at helping restart the global tourism industry.

Eric de Neef, global chief commercial officer at Radisson Hotel Group, added: “Through the alliance with Hotelbeds we have access to a leading and strategically important business-to-business distribution network, including both wholesale and retail distribution worldwide through Bedsonline.

“As we start to re-boot, re-shape and re-boost the business after the peak of the crisis, we want to continuously extend our sales reach, and Hotelbeds is the right partner to achieve this.

“We look forward to working with Hotelbeds and to not only grow overall bookings together, but more importantly to grow incremental, high-value bookings.”