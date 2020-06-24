WTTC unveils safety protocols for global attractions

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has unveiled its third phase of measures designed to rebuild global consumer confidence, reduce risk and encourage the return of Safe Travels.

The latest protocols for the global tourism sector focus on measures to ensure the reopening of global attractions, drive business to car hire companies and enable short-term rentals to begin welcoming guest.

WTTC held detailed discussions with key stakeholders and organisations to ensure maximum buy-in, alignment and practical implementation.

The measures help to set clear expectations of what travellers can experience in the ‘new normal’ which offer safe environments as travel restrictions are eased.

Backed by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the WTTC protocols also consider guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the WTTC Safe Travels stamp recognises those destinations, countries, businesses and governments worldwide which have adopted them.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC president, said: “Worldwide attractions, car hire and short-term rentals, are all represent key components of many family holidays, so it’s vital we establish measures which allow safe travels to take place for holidaymakers and travellers.

“Consumer confidence is crucial to create a climate in which tourism can resume.

“We know travellers will want to explore and engage with the world around them once more and their return will also help power the world’s much-needed economic recovery.

“We would like to pay tribute to all those companies in the global private sector who have stepped forward and rallied around to support WTTC Safe Travels protocols.

“They create the consistency needed to allow a re-invigorated Travel & Tourism sector to re-open for business.

“The expertise from businesses large and small has contributed to define the new experience for travellers and these robust global measures have been embraced around the world.”

The measures increase the focus on health, safety and physical distancing standards for venues such as amusement parks, aquariums, family entertainment centres, museums, science centres, theme parks, water parks, zoos and other entertainment and cultural attractions.

Car hire has become an essential provider of transport and mobility during normal times for anyone who needs to travel, and in the post Covid-19 world could be vital for those who providing critical services, including healthcare professionals, emergency services and utilities.

The proposed short-term rental protocols were designed for owners and operators.

WTTC divided the new guidance into four pillars including operational and staff preparedness; delivering a safe experience; rebuilding trust and confidence; and implementing enabling policies.