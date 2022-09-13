Hyatt Names Arlie Sisson Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the appointment of Arlie Sisson as senior vice president and global head of digital. Sisson will report to Mark Vondrasek, Hyatt’s chief commercial officer.

“Arlie’s vast experience in digital, design, marketing, and analytics makes her an ideal fit to lead the global strategy for Hyatt’s digital team,” said Vondrasek. “Under Arlie’s leadership, we will continue to use digital to redefine on-property experiences for our guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members, experiment with new ways to drive high-quality direct revenue for hotel owners and innovate with emerging technologies.”

Sisson has previous experience in both the hospitality and digital media space including overseeing emerging digital products at Condé Nast. She is also an entrepreneur in her own right, previously serving as Chief Executive Officer of UpPurpose, a global technology SaaS platform that partners with nonprofits, foundations, CSR organizations, and social enterprises to increase digital awareness.

“I am honored by the opportunity to further Hyatt’s reputation as a brand that utilizes data-driven and stakeholder-led approaches to enhance and evolve the way guests and colleagues interact with digital solutions,” said Sisson. “Being part of an agile company like Hyatt means you can make quick decisions and move fast to truly delight your guests, customers, owners and colleagues.

Sisson has been recognized by the industry as a pioneer of mobile capability in hospitality through her work in collaboration with both Apple and Google and has received accolades from AdWeek, Mobile Marketing Association and Brand Innovators