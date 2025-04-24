HOTEL PITRIZZA RE-OPENS ITS DOORS ON 29 MAY

Located in the heart of Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, and just steps away from the charming town of Porto Cervo, Hotel Pitrizza is a collection of 65 villas set along the Mediterranean coastline, each offering stunning sea views.

For years, the Grill was an exclusive restaurant for hotel guests, but this season, it opens its doors to travellers eager to experience a one-of-a-kind destination designed by renowned architect Luigi Vietti.

Overlooking the beach and the gardens, the restaurant offers an unparalleled view of the Porto Cervo Bay. Complete with landscapes of the sea and the mountains, Le Grill offers guests the chance to relax in a peaceful ambiance.

The shaded terrace, accompanied by the gentle sea breeze, makes Le Grill the perfect spot to savour the mild Mediterranean climate.

The gastronomic offering is based around carefully selected local produce from the island, with a perfect blend of the flavours of the land and the sea. The menu features a refined cuisine, designed to bring out the best in the richness of the raw ingredients. Fish, pasta, pizzas and grilled meats are served in a spirit of sharing, true to the generosity of Sardinia.