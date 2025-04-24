Gaylord Hotels Unveils DC Summer

Gaylord Hotels and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) introduce DC Summer, a first-of-its-kind collaboration coming to select Gaylord Hotels this May. This debut, multi-location partnership invites guests to step into a world of legendary DC Super Heroes and notorious Super-Villains through more than a dozen DC-themed experiences from check in to check out. DC Summer at Gaylord Hotels will include spectacular atrium light shows, Super Hero scavenger hunts, themed character dining, Super Hero waterpark celebrations, and pop-up retail stores featuring exclusive DC merchandise.

The marquee event of the DC Summer offerings will be the brand-new Universe of Light Featuring DC attraction, an awe-inspiring fusion of ancient artistry and modern storytelling offered exclusively at the Gaylord Texan Resort. As the first-ever DC Super Hero-themed lantern show in the U.S., Universe of Light Featuring DC will take fans on an immersive journey, bringing their fandom to life like never before.

“We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences to bring the world of DC off the comic book pages into Gaylord Hotels this summer,” said Johann Krieger, VP and Managing Director of Gaylord Hotels. “DC Summer promises to be an extraordinary adventure, offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in the DC Universe in a way only Gaylord Hotels can bring to life. From the spectacular Universe of Light attraction to the action-packed challenges and interactive experiences, this partnership exemplifies our commitment to creating unforgettable moments for our guests.”

Building on Gaylord Hotels’ tradition of creating unique, immersive experiences, including the renowned ICE! holiday attraction, DC Summer will offer an out-of-this-world summer entertainment experience celebrating DC’s legendary stories and characters.

Universe of Light Featuring DC

Offered at the Gaylord Texan, Universe of Light is a walkthrough attraction featuring multiple DC worlds and 40 iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains in more than 1,000 glowing lanterns constructed by master artisans from Zigong, China. Spanning 17,500 square feet, visitors will enter the world of DC and discover brilliantly crafted lanterns (up to 24 feet tall) bringing iconic DC locations and beloved characters to Gaylord Texan Resort on a larger-than-life scale. Attendees can also purchase an all-new Custom DC Comic, available only at Gaylord Texan and created specifically for Universe of Light. Stay tuned for more news.

From Batman’s Gotham City and Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira to Superman’s Metropolis, each display captures the action and artistry of DC’s storytelling. The attraction includes unique photo moments, interactive experiences and meet-and-greet opportunities with real-life DC Super Heroes. Hailing from Zigong, China, widely known as the “Lantern Capital of the World,” the artistry behind Universe of Light is rooted in a 1,000-year-old tradition of breathtaking craftsmanship. Skilled artisans create each Super Hero lantern with meticulous sketches, hand-shaped frames, colorful silk and thousands of LED lights, resulting in a truly immersive experience. Explore more at www.gaylordhotels.com/dcsummer.

DC Summer will be featured at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn.; Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.; Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo.; and Gaylord Texan Resort on Lake Grapevine, Texas.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase all-new, exclusive DC Summer merchandise including an autograph book, cozy blanket, projector pen, sleep mask, tote bag and more.

Offering a variety of complimentary and paid activities at each destination, DC Summer at Gaylord Hotels will be the premier summer getaway for families and guests of all ages. Activations and daily availability will vary by resort.

DC Summer Activations Include:

DC Super Hero’s Mission Checklist: Begin the adventure at check in with a Super Hero badge and a checklist of challenges to complete across the resort. Guests can celebrate their heroic feats with a Super Hero Certificate at check out.

Revenge of The Riddler Scavenger Hunt: Work with the Justice League to solve The Riddler’s tricky puzzles scattered throughout the resort.

DC Super Hero Craft Zone: Let the superhero within take shape by embracing creativity at this fun arts and crafts station. Every superhero should help shape their origin story.

Hall of Justice Character Dining: Guests can fuel their inner powers at the Justice League’s dining hall. Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman join guests at this one-of-a-kind dining experience packed with epic eats and gems of courage and truth.

Character Dining with The Joker and Harley Quinn: Step into the twisted world of Gotham City, where danger and excitement await at every turn. While savoring a meal fit for heroes, guests will face a choice: help Batman bring the Super-Villains to justice or help Harley Quinn and The Joker with their secret plan.

DC Super Secret Menu: Use a secret codeword to access a special menu. Super Hero-inspired cocktails, mighty appetizers and legendary desserts await—because saving the world works up an appetite.

DC Super Hero Academy Live Show: Hear legendary tales straight from the comic books! But this isn’t just story time, it’s a chance for guests to jump into the action and flex their super powers. Solve puzzles, test heroic instincts and craft a personal adventure. Stay sharp - Heroes may make a surprise appearance.

DC Super Hero Sightings: A member of the Justice League is on a mission to thwart The Riddler’s latest nefarious plot right here and needs assistance. Snap a photo, lend a hand and be a part of the heroics.

DC Super Hero Splash: Dive into an unforgettable poolside celebration packed with superhero games, DC trivia, epic waterslides and DJ-spun beats. It’s the ultimate splash bash for heroes of all ages.

DC Movie Night Poolside: The pool offers guests a front-row seat to watch DC Super Heroes on the big screen. Featuring themed snacks and fellow fans all around, this outdoor movie night is a personal Super Hero escape, placing everyone in the middle of the action.

DC Fun by the Pool: Relax by the water with fun facts, hero spotlights, specialty Super Hero inspired cocktails and refreshing ICEE drinks like Amazonian Freeze and Metropolis Chill to soak in the fun.

Battle for Justice Light Show: Watch the mesmerizing clash between DC’s greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains unfold across the night sky through electrifying visuals, stunning lighting effects and a cinematic musical score that will keep everyone glued to their seats until the thrilling finale.

DC Super Hero Supply Pack: Start the adventure with a themed welcome pack featuring iconic DC Super Heroes. Inside: a cape, autograph book, projector pen, sticker and bag to kick off a heroic journey.

Activations and daily offerings vary by resort. Please refer to www.gaylordhotels.com/dcsummer for detailed availability.

DC Summer will be presented at select Gaylord Hotels during the following dates:

Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.: May 23, 2025 – Sept. 1, 2025

Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Fla.: May 23, 2025 – Sept. 1, 2025

Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colo.: May 24, 2025 – Sept. 1, 2025

Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas: May 23, 2025 – Sept. 1, 2025 (Including Universe of Light)

To book room packages and explore the supersized summer festivities at each destination, visit www.gaylordhotels.com/dcsummer.