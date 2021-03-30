Hôtel du Palais joins Hyatt in Biarritz

Hyatt has welcomed the reopening of Hôtel du Palais in Biarritz.

The property is part of the Unbound Collection, a selection of one-of-a-kind hotels from historic gems to revitalising retreats.

Paying homage to its original architecture and history, the hotel and the majority of its 86 guestrooms and 56 suites have been meticulously restored to reflect the palace’s iconic past in French history.

The only hotel with the recognition “Palace de France” on the French Atlantic coast, Hôtel du Palais in Biarritz is a majestic property that was first built in 1854 by Napoleon III for his wife Eugénie de Montijo.

The renovation process has rejuvenated and embellished its original and unconventional splendour, respecting the hotel’s history and legend while modernising certain elements with the guest experience in mind.

The hotel’s unique furnishings, rare paintings and refined tapestries reflect the palace’s history.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to the extraordinary Hôtel du Palais in Biarritz.

“Whether they wish to cross the majestic threshold for a stay at the hotel, a drink at Bar Napoleon III or lunch with the family at our fine-dining restaurant, La Rotonde, guests can enjoy a truly magical experience during their stay,” said Alessandro Cresta, general manager at Hôtel du Palais.

“During the renovation process it’s been of the utmost importance for us to preserve the rich heritage and DNA of the palace that makes it the perfect destination when visiting Biarritz and the Basque Country.

“We look forward to inviting guests and inspiring collectible moments through bespoke experiences that spark new narratives of their own.”