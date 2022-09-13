Holland America Line unveils new Caribbean programme

Holland America Line (HAL) has released a mix of Caribbean itineraries for the 2023-24 winter season.

Sailings range from seven to 16 days in length and will be split across five of the line’s vessels.

Prices for the 16-day Southern Caribbean sailing on Zaandam, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 19, 2023, start from £2,539.

Ports of call include Sint Maarten, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

The lead-in price for the seven-day Western Caribbean sailing, departing from Fort Laurderdale on December 22, 2023, is £1,229.

ADVERTISEMENT

HAL’s Rotterdam ship will call into Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Cozumel, Mexico; and Jamaica.

Every voyage will include a day at the line’s private island Half Moon Cay, which will mark 25 years under HAL’s stewardship in December 2022.

The line says 50 of Half Moon Cay’s 2,400 acres have been built on, meaning the island is “virtually untouched”.

It also pledged to leave “vast majority” of the island as a nature preserve and wild bird sanctuary.