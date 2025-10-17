Faena Appoints Tareq Derbas as Area General Manager, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tareq Derbas as Area General Manager, Faena – KSA

Faena is pleased to announce the appointment of Tareq Derbas as Area General Manager, Faena – KSA, as the brand expands its presence across the Kingdom.

With over 30 years of global leadership in luxury hospitality, Tareq brings a wealth of experience from some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Burj Al Arab, and Four Seasons. His distinguished career includes launching world-class properties and leading award-winning teams renowned for their commitment to excellence and transformative guest experiences.

As Faena prepares to debut Faena The Red Sea, a bold new cultural and hospitality destination, Tareq will oversee the opening journey with the purpose, precision, and passion that define the Faena ethos. His leadership will play a key role in shaping Faena’s continued growth and success in Saudi Arabia.