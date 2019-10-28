New dining offering from Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Palm Avenue has transformed its menu to deliver a fresh concept for the new al fresco winter season.

The contemporary venue, located at the heart of Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, now offers guests a range of Californian cuisine, including comfort foods such as tacos, steak frites, quesadillas and delicious desserts including Hawaiian vanilla panna cotta, home-baked apple tarts, and white and dark chocolate mousse.

A whole host of brand-new dining offerings and packages are also now available.

These including a private beach dining experience, where couples can enjoy their own candle-lit, beach-side cabana and personal concierge.

The offer includes a private dinner and feast on a seafood-inspired menu featuring seared scallops, caviar and grilled red snapper followed by Waldorf Astoria’s signature dessert.

Prices start from AED1,380 per couple.

A haven within the vibrant city of Dubai, the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah boasts a private soft-sanded beach, six distinct restaurants and lounges and elegant sea-facing guest rooms and suites.

