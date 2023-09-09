Hilton’s Compassion Shines: Contributions, Aid, and Unity in the Face of Maui Wildfires

The wildfires raging through Maui have been nothing short of devastating, destroying more than 2,500 acres of land and claiming the lives of more than 100 residents. While nothing can take away the pain the people of Maui are experiencing, Hilton, which has operated in Hawaii for more than 60 years, has been doing its part to help by contributing nearly $500,000 to local relief efforts, in addition to providing emergency housing and critical supplies to the community.

During a recent gathering in Las Vegas of more than 9,000 Hilton hotel sales and operational leaders from Focused Service and All Suites brands across the Americas, attendees raised nearly $175,000 for Maui relief efforts run by the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund and United Way Maui. This is in addition to the $325,000 that had already been committed by Hilton, the Hilton Global Foundation and members of broader Hilton community since early August.

“Hilton stands in solidarity with the people of Maui and the Hawaiian community,” said Katherine Lugar, EVP, Corporate Affairs, Hilton. “Lahaina is such a special community, and we are committed to supporting our team members and relief and recovery efforts in every way we can. It’s been incredibly inspiring to our team members, hotel owners, community partners, and guests come together to make an impact. We continue to send our thoughts to those in Maui.”

Relief Efforts across Hawaii

Beyond monetary contributions, Hilton-branded hotels across Hawaii have extended their hospitality through multiple events and fundraisers to support the community they call home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Wailea Maui, a Waldorf Astoria Resort partnered with World Central Kitchen to provide over 600 daily meals to shelters across Maui; donated an emergency kitchen to West Maui, where many residents were left without power to cook their own meals or cell service to place online orders; provided accommodations to displaced team members, community members and relief workers; donated supplies and bedding across the island; and served as the lead sponsor for the Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert on Aug. 19, 2023, which benefited the Maui Strong Fund at the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Hilton Hawaiian Village, located in Honolulu, is Hilton’s largest property in Hawaii. The property donated nearly 100 cases of supplies including linens, clothing, water and non-perishable food products in the days following the fire; provided residents discounted Kama‘āina rates; and hosted the Aloha for Maui Benefit Concert on Sept. 2, 2023 with all proceeds from entry ticket sales going to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Maui Bay Villas supported the Maui community via HGV contributions to Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund and the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. In addition, HGV provided direct emergency resources to impacted team members and their families. The company also donated housing assistance to first responders, team members and members of the community.

Hilton Waikoloa Village team members were able to contribute donations to the Hilton Global Foundation and the Hawaii Community Foundation.

“From the moment we opened our first hotel in Hawaii, it quickly became a special and important part of the Hilton family,” said Danny Hughes, president, Americas, Hilton. “The impact of the wildfires in Maui has been devastating, and it’s in moments like these that our hospitality is needed most. Our team members in Hawaii have sprung into action to support the community by preparing meals, fundraising, and donating bedding, shelter and other basic needs. We look forward to continuing this work with local organizations in the days, weeks, and months ahead so Maui can build back stronger than ever.”

Taking Care of Team Members

Ensuring the wellbeing and safety of team members has, and always will be, a top priority for Hilton. As part of this commitment, Hilton launched the Team Member Assistance Fund in 2014 to support team members in the aftermath of disasters and crisis incidents, much like those impacted by the Maui wildfires. The fund continues to help team members with immediate needs from the Maui fires.

The Hilton Global Foundation and Hilton Supply Management also has been working closely with Clean the World to support the shipping of thousands of hygiene kits to Maui to help team members and local residents in need.