Hilton to open first hotel in San Sebastián, Spain

Hilton has confirmed plans to open its first hotel in San Sebastián, Spain, following a franchise agreement with Sociedad Anónima Deportes y Espectáculos, S.A. – a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo SADE. Palacio Bellas Artes Hotel San Sebastian, Curio Collection by Hilton is expected to open in 2024, following a redevelopment programme which will celebrate the building’s considerable history and architectural heritage. Grupo SADE will manage the hotel.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said, “San Sebastián is a city which has a wealth of cultural attractions, making it the perfect home for Curio Collection by Hilton. From its thriving restaurant scene – featuring more Michelin stars per square metre than any other global city – to its lively pintxo bars, jazz festival and food markets – our international guests will enjoy soaking up the atmosphere while exploring the city. Curio Collection by Hilton has grown exponentially across Europe, with new openings this year in Lisbon, Madrid, Santorini, Krakow, London and Reykjavik, and Palacio Bellas Artes Hotel San Sebastian, Curio Collection by Hilton is a very welcome addition to the expanding portfolio of 190 hotels trading or under development around the world.”

Esteban Basterretxea Badiola, general manager at GRUPO SADE, said, “We are pleased to be reviving the Bellas Artes, one of the city’s most emblematic buildings. We are also excited to be working with Hilton to open under its Curio Collection, which will allow us to celebrate the individual qualities of this important building. The franchise model enables SADE to manage the hotel and maintain its brand purpose; to offer enjoyable experiences through its century-old connection to the city’s cultural scene. I would also like to thank PHG Hotels & Resorts for their effort, which was key to fulfilling this agreement.”

Palacio Bellas Artes Hotel San Sebastian, Curio Collection by Hilton will feature 82 stylish guest rooms, including eight suites, meeting space, a gym, and a bar and restaurant. The hotel will be located within the former Fine Arts Theatre, in the Amara district of the city. The theatre was built in 1914, and was designed by the local architect Ramón Cortázar, a founder of the distinctive Basque style of design.

Located in Spain’s Basque region, close to the French border, San Sebastián is the ideal base from which to explore the Atlantic coastline and the city includes three pristine beaches used year round by surfers and visitors. The city plays host to a number of prestigious events including an international film festival, an annual summer jazz festival and several food and drink events.

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 115 hotels and resorts each hand-picked for its distinct character, appealing to travellers seeking one-of-a-kind discoveries and an independent hotel experience.

Palacio Bellas Artes Hotel San Sebastian, Curio Collection by Hilton will be located at Calle Urbieta 59 y Calle Prim 38, 20006, San Sebastian, Gipuzkoa, Spain. San Sebastian airport is around 20 kilometers from the hotel, with international arrivals from Biarritz Airport and Bilbao Airport around 50 and 100 kilometers away respectively.

Hilton has 25 hotels open or under development across Spain under nine distinct brands, including Hilton Barcelona Diagonal Mar, Hilton Garden Inn Sevilla, and the newly opened Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana – Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel on the Iberian Peninsula. For more on Hilton’s development news and its expanding portfolio, visit stories.hilton.com.