Hilton on Track to Double Portfolio in China Following 888 Hotel Milestone

Hilton announced the grand opening of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan and celebrated its milestone of 888 trading hotels across Greater China and Mongolia. This achievement reinforces Hilton’s position as the largest and fastest-growing international hospitality company in the region with the company on track to double its presence in the region in the coming years.

After opening its first hotel in Chinese Mainland in 1988, Hilton has grown its room inventory nearly tenfold in the past 12 years.

In a sign of continued momentum, Hilton recently announced several key new signings in the luxury and lifestyle segments, as part of its plans to exceed 100 luxury and lifestyle hotels across Greater China in the coming years.

The new additions to the pipeline include:

Waldorf Astoria Shenzhen (2028) - Located in the heart of the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base, this landmark property will redefine luxury hospitality in one of China’s most innovative cities, reflecting Waldorf Astoria’s global leadership in sophisticated design, intuitive service, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

LXR Hotels & Resorts in Tianjin (2029) - A bespoke luxury experience celebrating Tianjin’s East-meets-West heritage through immersive design and storytelling.

Conrad Zhoushan (2028) - Offering rare access to the sacred Putuo Mountain, the hotel will feature panoramic sea views from its rooms and villas.

Hyssan Hotel Quanzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton (2026) - Situated in the city’s CBD and adjacent to urban cultural landmarks, the hotel draws inspiration from the historical harbourfront, incorporating distinctive, high-end design to present a multi-dimensional interpretation of the modern Maritime Silk Road culture.

Curio Collection by Hilton in Shanghai Yuqiao (2026) - Hilton’s first Curio Collection hotel in Shanghai, showcasing local cultural appeal in a modern way in a premier destination.

This comes as Hilton recently announced plans to surpass 250 luxury and lifestyle hotels across Asia Pacific in the years ahead with more than 1,000 such hotels already trading globally and a further 500 in the pipeline around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “Reaching 888 hotels in China is a powerful symbol of Hilton’s deep-rooted commitment to this dynamic market. China continues to be a key part of our long-term growth strategy as demand for travel and experiences continues to rise. Our bold plans to double our presence over the coming years reflects our optimism for the growth prospects in the country as we accelerate into the new era of hospitality.”

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan sits on the southern stretch of Shanghai’s new Bund, in the vibrant Qiantan District of Pudong. The hotel offers 204 expansive rooms and suites starting at 52 square meters, featuring panoramic river views and generous balconies, creating private, intimate spaces for guests to unwind against a backdrop of Shanghai’s skyline. The dining experience shines with multiple highlights. Arame presents a fresh take on Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with local produce; at Fu Cheng, Michelin-starred chef Justin Yang showcases refined Min cuisine rooted in Quanzhou traditions; the Starlight room offers a reservation-only chef’s table, featuring an open kitchen and private terrace; and the iconic Peacock Alley offers a refined setting for connection, celebration and indulgence.

The property’s debut marks a significant chapter for Waldorf Astoria in Shanghai, as the third city worldwide to have two Waldorf Astoria properties, following Dubai and Doha. Over the past 15 years, Waldorf Astoria has built a portfolio of five hotels across the country – Shanghai on the Bund, Beijing, Chengdu, Xiamen, and now Shanghai Qiantan – each embodying the brand’s heritage of effortless luxury.

“The presence of these two grand luxury icons in Shanghai is a powerful signal of the depth and breadth of opportunities in China’s hospitality landscape. Our growth in China is a testament to the strength of our award-winning brands, the trust of our owners and partners, the dedication of our team members, and the strong following we’ve built with our customers. From luxury to focused service, we’ve built incredible momentum across the country, driven by our long-term commitment and founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality,” said Qian Jin, president, Greater China and Mongolia, Hilton.

Hilton’s business in China spans 11 award-winning brands across more than 280 destinations, offering the most reliable and friendly stay experiences that meet the evolving preferences of Chinese travelers - whether for leisure or business. Hilton represents an incredible engine of opportunity for 70,000 team members in China, with corporate offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Nanjing.

Hilton’s hotels participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 25 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.