Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington Unveils Full Renovation and New Meeting Space

Huntington Hotel Group proudly announces the completion of an extensive renovation at the Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington, introducing a refreshed guest experience, upgraded amenities, and new meeting facilities in the heart of vibrant downtown Shirlington.

Conveniently located steps from The Village of Shirlington’s boutique shops, local dining, and entertainment, the newly renovated property blends modern comfort with exceptional convenience for both business and leisure travelers. The transformation includes a stylish new meeting space designed for gatherings, corporate events, and intimate celebrations, complementing the hotel’s existing business-friendly amenities.

“Our renovation is more than just an upgrade—it’s a commitment to delivering the highest standard of hospitality to our guests,” said Chris Ng, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington. “From our redesigned interiors to our enhanced meeting facilities, every detail was thoughtfully considered to create a warm, welcoming environment that reflects the energy of our neighborhood.”

Guests will enjoy refreshed guest rooms with updated furnishings, modern lighting, and upgraded technology, as well as enhancements to the hotel’s public areas. The property’s on-site dining continues to offer fresh, cooked-to-order breakfast, evening cocktails, and dinner, all just steps from Shirlington’s renowned culinary scene.