Experience Christmas in Grapevine, The Christmas Capital of Texas®

Grapevine, a charming Vintage Texas town located on the shores of Lake Grapevine and home to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), proudly transforms into the Christmas Capital of Texas each year. With dazzling lights, larger-than-life decorations, interactive experiences and endless family-friendly fun, Grapevine captures the spirit of the season like nowhere else with more than 1,400 events in 40 days. Don’t take our word for it, Newsweek readers voted it Best Christmas Town in the U.S. in 2024!

This year, the Christmas Capital of Texas® season officially kicks off on Monday, November 24 with the 37th Annual Carol of Lights festival on Historic Main Street. Here are just a few of the 1,400 festive events and attractions you can experience in the Christmas Capital of Texas:

Santa’s North Pole Express – Experience a magical 45-minute train excursion filled with twinkling lights, festive singalongs and special visits with the elves and Santa Claus on Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

ICE! at Gaylord Texan Resort – A sight to see with more than two million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures featuring iconic Christmas scenes.

Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge – The lodge turns into a Winter Wonderland with daily snow showers, dance parties, Christmas activities and more.

Peace Plaza Ice Rink – Considered the Rockefeller Centre of the Southwest, visitors glide across a Texas-sized outdoor ice rink illuminated by a 60-foot-tall Christmas tree and festive cheer at Grapevine Main Station.

Historic Palace Theatre – Enjoy classic Christmas movies and live Broadway-style performances all season long, sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Merry & Bright Christmas Drone Shows – Watch a fleet of 400 drones lights up the sky above Historic Main Street with festive Christmas images.

46th Annual Parade of Lights – It’s the largest Christmas light parade in North Texas featuring 100 lighted floats and marching bands, with Santa Claus making a grand appearance on the last float.

Plan your visit to the Christmas Capital of Texas today and immerse yourself in the enchantment of the Christmas season. For more information and a complete list of events, visit ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com.