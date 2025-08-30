Hilton Crowned No. 1 Best Place to Work in Asia

Hilton has been named the #1 Best Workplace in Asia™ by Great Place to Work®. This news reaffirms Hilton’s ranking as the region’s top hospitality company – a position it has held since 2017. The award reflects the company’s commitment to a best-in-class employee experience, and its signature hospitality focused on wellness, growth, purpose and inclusion.

Hilton is an engine of growth and opportunity in Asia Pacific, where more than 92,000 team members are forging meaningful careers across an expanding network of more than 1,100 hotels. With more than 2,300 new hotel leadership positions expected in the region by 2030, the company is cultivating a strong and diverse pipeline of future-ready leaders to shape the future of hospitality.

“Being named Asia’s Best Workplace is an incredible honor — a recognition we owe entirely to our 92,000 team members across Asia Pacific. Their passion and dedication bring our culture of hospitality to life every single day, creating unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “As we continue to grow our footprint across the region, we remain deeply committed to nurturing a workplace culture that is as exceptional as the hotel stays we deliver.”

Cultivating growth through meaningful experiences and opportunities

Hilton’s growth-focused culture remains central to its recognition as the #1 workplace in Asia. Careers at Hilton often extend beyond a single role or location, with team members progressing from entry-level positions into leadership roles in world-class destinations — spanning cities, countries and regions. By prioritizing learning, mobility, and leadership development, Hilton continues to build a strong pipeline of hospitality talent, equipping its team members with the skills and opportunities to thrive and take on greater responsibilities across the industry.

“The passion and dedication our team members bring every day inspire us to create a workplace where they feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work,” said Patsy Ng, senior vice president, human resources, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Being honored as the #1 Best Workplace in Asia is a powerful affirmation of our culture — one that is rooted in our founder’s vision and will carry us well into the future. This recognition strengthens our commitment to investing in the skills, mindset and ambition our leaders need to Dream Big, Inspire Others and Make it Happen.”

The “Best Workplaces in Asia™” list is determined through direct employee feedback gathered by the global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®. This year, 88% of Hilton’s team members in Asia shared that they plan to have a long career with the company, compared to just 64% of employees who said the same at a typical workplace.

Hilton’s #1 ranking on the Best Workplaces in Asia list builds on a series of country-level achievements across the region. Hilton was recently recognized as the top-ranking employer in Australia, India, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, while remaining the top hospitality company to work for in Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, and Korea, and the Best Workplace for Women in China.