Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key Now Open, Welcoming a New Evolution of Hospitality for Hilton

Hilton Hotels & Resorts have announced the opening of Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key, a landmark hotel poised to welcome a new evolution of hospitality for Hilton’s flagship brand. Located in Arlington, Va. at the base of the iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge and rising 36 stories above the Potomac River, this hotel marks a significant milestone for Hilton Hotels & Resorts as the first property to debut the brand’s refreshed identity, a modernized expression of Hilton, reflected through enhanced design and reimagined service touchpoints.

“Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key represents a renewed vision for Hilton Hotels & Resorts, one that embraces the evolving needs of today’s traveler while honoring our legacy,” said Leonard Gooz, brand leader, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “With this hotel situated in Hilton’s global headquarters’ backyard, we’re fully committed to creating a space where energizing connections come to life every day – through dynamic meetings and events, elevated culinary experiences, and immersive moments that blend global perspectives with authentic local culture.”

The hotel features 331 contemporary guest rooms thoughtfully designed to balance bold architectural elements with organic touches—earthy blues and warm, inviting hues that echo the natural surroundings and energy of the city. Each space serves as a place to unwind and feel at home, with creative shapes inspired by the abstract flow of the Potomac River and curated details that reflect the spirit of the destination.

The property also offers 28,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including nine meeting rooms with state-of-the-art equipment and The View at the Key on the 36th floor, a signature venue offering sweeping 360-degree views of Washington, D.C., the Potomac River, and Arlington’s skyline. Additional on-site amenities include a dedicated catering and events team, modern fitness center and inviting street-level retail outlets, including Scott’s Coffee proudly serving Starbucks.

Guests can also enjoy Locket, the hotel’s innovative destination restaurant blending refined steakhouse classics, fresh seafood, and creative dishes designed to surprise and delight. The all-day dining restaurant is located in a grand two-story space with expansive windows and features two private dining rooms for intimate events and corporate gatherings.

“The opening of Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key marks a proud moment for Dittmar Company as we partner with Hilton to bring a best-in-class hospitality experience to Arlington-Rosslyn and the surrounding D.C. area,” said Greg Raines, an executive at Dittmar Company. “Our vision was to create a dynamic destination that seamlessly integrates legendary meeting and event spaces with vibrant community features, offering a compelling new experience for residents, travelers, and locals alike in the heart of Rosslyn.”

The hotel offers direct access to the Rosslyn Metro, Georgetown, the National Mall, and Reagan National Airport. As part of a transformative mixed-use development by the Dittmar Company that also includes 514 luxury apartments, Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key is designed to serve as a dynamic hub for business, leisure, and community engagement, cementing the property as a premier destination in the D.C. metro area.

Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit hilton.com or call +1 703-952-1900.