Millat Group Joins the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is delighted to announce that Millat Group has joined its Executive Committee, becoming the first South African private equity firm to take a seat on the Council’s highest governing body, comprised of leaders from across the global Travel & Tourism sector.

Founded in 2016, Millat Group has rapidly established itself as a driving force in African hospitality. The Group is best known for reintroducing the Hyatt brand to South Africa and today is the continent’s largest owner of Hyatt-branded hotels, including Hyatt Regency Cape Town, Hyatt House Sandton, Hyatt House Rosebank, and the recently opened Park Hyatt Johannesburg.

Virginia Messina, Executive Vice President WTTC, said: “We are proud to welcome Millat Group to our Executive Committee. Their leadership in bringing world-class hospitality brands to South Africa, alongside innovative ventures in food services and retail, highlights their ability to connect investment with real impact.

“Africa is one of the most exciting growth regions for Travel & Tourism, and Millat’s presence on our Executive Committee will bring invaluable perspectives as we work to expand opportunities, foster sustainability, and amplify the continent’s role in the global tourism economy.”

Behind the group’s growth is Hamza Farooqui, Founder and CEO of Millat Group, whose vision has consistently positioned the company at the forefront of African tourism investment. “It is a privilege for Millat to join the WTTC Executive Committee,” Farooqui said.

“This is not just a milestone for our Group, but also for South Africa. Through this opportunity, we want to advocate for greater institutional capital investment into African tourism and hospitality projects, while showcasing the sector’s potential to deliver both growth and sustainable impact.”

By joining WTTC’s Executive Committee, Millat Group will contribute to shaping the Council’s global agenda, supporting initiatives around sustainability, investment, regional growth, and innovation, while strengthening Africa’s voice within the international Travel & Tourism community.