Cathay Pacific latest to offer free Covid-19 insurance

Cathay Pacific is seeking to help customers travel with confidence by collaborating with AXA General Insurance Hong Kong to provide free Covid-19 coverage to all passengers whenever they fly.

Customers who travel with Cathay Pacific before February 28th will be covered for medical expenses related to a Covid-19 diagnosis incurred while overseas.

The free insurance is automatically applied – all customers have to do is book a flight.

Coverage includes customers’ Covid-19 PCR tests and hospitalisation, if it becomes necessary, as well as cash for medical expenses related to Covid-19 up to US$200,000.

Customers will also receive an allowance of US$100 per day per passenger for up to 14-days due to Covid-19 to help them during periods of unforeseen and mandatory quarantine.

Finally, Cathay Pacific will ensure affected customers, as well as their travel companions and any children they may be travelling with, get home.

A statement added: “Safety is always our number one priority.

“To ensure our customers take off with peace of mind, we introduced Cathay Care, our enhanced measures across every stage of the journey from check-in to the cabin.”