Brussels Airlines adds Washington, DC, connection

Brussels Airlines has launched year-round flights to and from Washington, DC, to Brussels, Belgium.

The new service increases the air carrier’s capacity on this important route from a seasonal flight to year-round offering.

Traveling four times per week, Brussels Airlines flight SN515 will depart from Brussels at 10:15 with an A330-200 aircraft.

It will arrive in DC at 13:00.

The return flight, SN516, will depart from Dulles International Airport at 18:10 and arrive in Brussels at 07:45 on the following day.

Beginning March 29th, Belgium’s home air carrier will increase the frequency of its Washington, DC route to a daily operation.

The daily service will also be operated with an Airbus 330-200 aircraft that consists of a seat configuration of 22 business class seats, 21 premium economy class seats and 212 economy class seats.

“North America continues to be one of our most important global regions and Brussels Airlines’ increased flight capacity clearly reflects the Lufthansa Group’s strong commitment to the United States market,” said Frank Naeve, vice president of sales, the Americas, Lufthansa Group.

“We are pleased to offer our customers an enhanced connectivity between Europe’s capital city and the capital of the United States.”