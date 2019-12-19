Record number of Brits visit Israel in 2019

The Israel tourist office has announced 2019 saw a record number of arrivals to the destination from the UK.

In total, some 235,400 Brits visited the Middle Eastern destination throughout the year, representing an increase of eight per cent from 2018.

The figure is also up 19 per cent from 2017.

As a whole, Israel welcomed a record-breaking 4,551,600 international tourists to the country throughout 2019, an increase of 11 per cent from 2018 and 26 per cent from 2017.

Sharon Bershadsky, director, Israel Government Tourist Office in the UK, said: “We’re thrilled to end 2019 with a new record for inbound tourists to Israel from the UK.

“Our ‘Two Cities, One Break’ campaign continues to inspire UK travellers to get a taste of the buzzing, metropolitan, seaside delights of Tel Aviv, and explore the innumerable historic sites and archaeological wonders of Jerusalem.

“In 2020, we look forward to showcasing more of Israel’s natural wonders such as the Dead Sea, Masada, Eilat & the Negev Desert, alongside the country’s vibrant culinary offering, unique culture and arts scene, vibrant nightlife, outdoor adventure and wondrous ancient sites.”