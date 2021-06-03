Hays Travel acquires franchise company Explorer Travel

Hays Travel has acquired Explorer Travel, a homeworking franchise company.

For Hays, the new acquisition is an ideal fit with its homeworking model which has seen many individuals with good ideas progress to become successful independent businesses as part of the Hays Travel Independence Group.

Some 70 franchisees will join the Hays Travel Group from today.

Owner Steve Wood is leaving the travel industry to pursue other interests but wanted to see the business he created in good hands, so approached Hays Travel and discussions began a few weeks ago.

Hays Travel currently has over 350 colleagues working in its home working division.

The Explorer franchise model provides an excellent stepping stone between the traditional homeworking model and an Independence Group Member.

Dame Irene Hays, owner of Hays Travel, said: “John and I always thought Explorer was a great business and I was delighted when Steve approach me once he decided to leave travel to do other things.

“We have had a very good first meeting with the franchisees and we’re looking forward to helping them grow their businesses and to recruiting more people into our latest franchise model in due course.”