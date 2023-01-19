Andaz Brand Makes Debut in Thailand with Opening of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach Resort

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced today the opening of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, marking the debut of the Andaz brand in Thailand.

Nestled across over 15 acres (6.4 hectares) of stunning beachfront land, amid mature trees and gardens overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, this luxury lifestyle resort provides a myriad of ways for guests to express their personal style and connect with the local culture and nature, from destination excursions to authentic dining, wellness and family activities.

“With the growing demand for immersive, authentic experiences among luxury travelers, we are delighted by the launch of the vibrant Andaz brand in Thailand, one of the world’s most appealing destinations,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt. “Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is our first Andaz resort in Thailand, adding to the brand’s growing portfolio in the region, which now includes properties located in Bali, Delhi, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Tokyo and Xiamen.”

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is a tranquil oceanfront sanctuary on Tawanron Beach – known as “Sunset Beach” for its magnificent sunset views – located between the popular holiday hub of Jomtien and the charming fishing village of Bang Saray and is within a 10-minute drive from most of Pattaya’s scenic and tourism hotspots such as the beautiful rolling green countryside, lakes, wineries, world-class golf courses and cafes. Less than two hours by car from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport, the resort is in the Na Jomtien area which is poised to become a luxury lifestyle leisure destination as part of the country’s Eastern Economic Corridor development.

“While celebrating the spirit of exploration and the individuality of each guest and immersed in an unspoiled beachside setting, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach offers low-rise clusters of rooms, suites and villas, shady courtyards, sparkling pools and creative event spaces, all of which reflect the dynamic charm of this up-and-coming destination,” said Ranjeet Y. Rajebhosale, general manager, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach. “Through collaborations with local brands like the wellness provider, PAÑPURI, and artisans, we hope to create riveting experiences that will help guests reconnect with nature and discover Thai culture.”

Concept and Design

Surrounded by mature, landscaped gardens with conserved, century-old trees, the distinctively local yet modern design of the resort is inspired by the site’s history as a private estate. Conceived by award-winning Thai architecture firm A49 and PIA interiors, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach warmly greets guests with an awe-inspiring raintree and reflective pond upon arrival within the Raintree Court, which is the heart and soul of the resort where travelers can meet, unwind and socialize. This barrier-free space features restaurants with interactive show kitchens and an herb garden, where guests can receive a personalized tour, along with additional distinctive experiences and programming for travelers looking to fulfil their curiosities and stimulate their senses. Exquisite Thai teakwood houses – all of which have been given a new lease on life using reclaimed wood materials from storied traditional Thai wooden houses – are nestled under the tropical foliage, while natural, locally sourced and handmade materials and artwork have been incorporated throughout the resort.

Guestrooms and Suites

Set in low-rise clustered buildings, the 204 rooms, suites, and villas, which start from 538 square feet (50 square meters), are adorned with locally influenced interiors, walk-in rain showers and a balcony or terrace with a relaxing daybed. Spread throughout the gardens, guests can experience a sense of discovery as they explore the lush landscape. A variety of accommodation options cater to a wide range of occasions and guests, from multi-generational families to couples and individuals. The Lagoon Access Rooms invite guests to step straight into the rippling waters of the resort pool, while the Pool Suites allow guests to cool down with a private dip at any time of day, and the Beachfront Suites are set directly on the soft sand.

Set to open in the coming months, two heritage-inspired houses form the resort’s most highly prized accommodation that are ideal for multi-generational families and intimate celebrations – a duplex four-bedroom Manor House and a breath-taking six-bedroom Presidential Heritage House, each of which offers luxurious living with private pools, courtyards, butler service and ocean views.

Dining and Entertainment

The resort’s six distinct restaurants and bars feature local, seasonal, and sustainable produce, including tropical fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices from the onsite organic garden. A vibrant beachfront restaurant serving fresh local seafood, Fish Club offers light poolside bites at lunch, refreshing cocktails at sunset, immersive contemporary dinners and late-night drinks with live DJ sets. Wok Wok serves traditional Thai comfort food and authentic regional flavors in a casual environment, La Cucina is a trattoria-style Italian restaurant where guests can savor delicious pastas and freshly baked pizzas with Italian wines, while Village Butcher is a classic steakhouse where diners can enjoy charcoal-grilled steaks alongside a wide selection of wines. The Teak Lounge invites guests to sit back and enjoy refreshments under the magnificent raintree, and the soon-to-open Ruen Thai is a traditional, charming teahouse adorned with Thai silks and classical floor seating, allowing guests to sit back and recharge in a tranquil space surrounded by nature.

Wellness

Three outdoor swimming pools provide endless opportunities for relaxation, including a peaceful lap pool, a freeform family pool next to the bright Sanuk Sanuk kids’ club, and a beachfront pool overlooking the beautiful beach that sets the stage for sunset cocktails and sparkling DJ parties. Nestled amid the verdant gardens, PAÑPURI Spa is a collaboration with the exclusive Thai wellness brand – which also created the resort’s uniquely scented bathroom amenities – offering a luxurious haven of wellness where guests can experience soothing therapies with organic skincare products. The 24-hour fitness center features the latest Technogym equipment and a rejuvenating yoga room.

Social Spaces

The naturally lit 3,229-square foot (300-square meter) Garden Pavilion will bring every social or corporate event to life with its floor-to-ceiling windows, versatile pre-function foyer, outdoor terrace and show kitchen. Ruen Thai, the restored two-level heritage building, can be transformed into an exquisite setting for more intimate occasions.

For more information and full terms or to book a stay, please visit andazpattaya.com or call +66 38 221 234.