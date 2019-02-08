Hammer to lead the Okura Prestige Bangkok

The Okura Prestige Bangkok has appointed Dutch native Niek Hammer as the new general manager.

The 42-year-old hospitality professional from Enschede in the Netherlands holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel management and a master’s diploma in international service management, both from the Christelijke Hogeschool (University of applied sciences) Noord-Nederland.

He began his career in 1996 at Hotel the Grand, a Westin Hotels & Resorts property in Amsterdam, and later spent two years at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, a Marriott International hotel in Braselton, Georgia.

Married with three children, multi-lingual Hammer joins the Okura Prestige Bangkok from Hotel Okura Macau where he held the general manager’s position for three years.

Commenting on the appointment, Marcel van Aelst, chief executive, Okura Nikko Hotel Management, Japan, said: “We know that Niek is dedicated and passionate in his work with a broad knowledge of complex food and beverage and room division operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He knows the Okura culture very well and so will settle in Bangkok very quickly.

“He has great experience, he is energetic and efficient and his motivation and results-driven outlook will be of great benefit to our team.”