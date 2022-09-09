H10 Hotels debuts in Malaga

H10 Hotels continues its expansion, following the opening of its second property in Jamaica in November 2021, with the inauguration of its first ever hotel in Malaga

Located in the historic centre of the Andalusian city, the H10 Croma Málaga has just opened its doors. The 4-star property has 138 rooms, two restaurants, three bars, three fully equipped meeting rooms and a gym.

In addition, the hotel has a rooftop pool and hammock, with views of the city and the sea. The interior design of the H10 Croma Málaga, created in collaboration with the Lázaro Rosa-Violán studio, is inspired by Málaga’s cultural heritage and incorporates elements of Cubism.

The architectural project of the new property was designed by the famous Rafael Moneo studio and envisaged an urban reorganisation of the area. This is the chain’s first hotel in the Spanish city.

The group is focusing strongly on Southern Europe with the opening last spring of its second property in Rome, the H10 Palazzo Galla. A 4-star superior property located in the historic centre of the city, in the emblematic Trevi district.

With this opening, H10 Hotels’ presence in Italy reaches 3 properties. These new openings are part of the expansion plan of the chain, which over the last two years has continued to open hotels despite the general situation, and will close 2022 with 67 hotels totalling over 16,500 rooms in 23 destinations in eight countries.

