Grand Hyatt Kuwait Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Kuwait – the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the country. The 302-room luxury hotel is situated at 360 Mall – one of the nation’s most immersive luxury, leisure and lifestyle complexes

Grand Hyatt Kuwait is the second Hyatt branded hotel in Kuwait, the sixth hotel under the Grand Hyatt brand in the Middle East, and the twenty-ninth Hyatt branded hotel in the region, all of which participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Infusing regionally inspired art with modern interior design, the iconic hotel is the ideal destination for guests to discover the country’s cultural, entertainment, and artistic offerings.

“Grand Hyatt Kuwait offers global travelers superior hospitality services against a backdrop of majestic architectural design coupled with world-class culinary, leisure and entertainment experiences under one roof; a truly distinctive proposition,” said Federico Mantoani, general manager at Grand Hyatt Kuwait. “We are thrilled to open the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Kuwait, and we look forward to welcoming guests seeking a memorable experience from this magnificent destination.”

Grand Hyatt Kuwait represents a new era of progression and innovation in luxury tied to the government’s Vision 2035, which aims to boost tourism through innovative and sustained investment in hospitality infrastructure. Offering business travelers, leisure guests and locals a superlative selection of world-class culinary and leisure experiences the hotel features four unique restaurants, a fitness center, a premium spa and a variety of elegant event spaces.

Prime Location

In addition to being centrally situated in the heart of the 360 Mall extension, the hotel also conveniently connects to one of the country’s premier event venues, The Arena Kuwait, which features 38,750 square feet (3,600 square meters) of state-of-the-art indoor multifunctional spaces. Situated adjacent to the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait, owned by the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex, the hotel welcomes guests to a world of entertainment in a one-of-a-kind setting.

Guestrooms

The property features 302 contemporary guestrooms and suites, including 192 Grand Rooms, 47 Grand Club Rooms, 34 Grand Club Suites with breathtaking views, 23 guestrooms and suites uniquely designed with private landscaped garden terraces, and eight Junior Suites. Grand Hyatt Kuwait’s elegantly designed rooms feature signature wooden parquet flooring, large-scale contemporary artwork, marble in the restrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and thoughtfully planned dressing spaces.

The luxurious and expansive 2,798-square-foot (260-square-meter) Presidential Suite, with private elevator access, provides guests with an exclusive arrival experience. Located on the highest floor, the lavish suite offers extraordinary views of the Kuwait skyline with two bedrooms and three ultra-spacious living areas.

Design

Inspired by the country’s legacy of sailing, dhow building and pearl diving, Grand Hyatt Kuwait pays homage to the country’s iconic location and traditions, while presenting contemporary aesthetics to create a captivating setting for guests. The hotel seeks to set itself apart through its meticulously designed touchpoints and immersive spaces, such as the lobby which invites guests into a captivating space upon arrival. The perimeter of the lobby is swathed in weightless white drapery, while the center of the lobby is anchored by a serene marble water-like feature holding a majestic equine sculpture at the center. The plush interior of the lobby lounge is accentuated by wall panels clad in white geometric patterns, while orbital shapes in the form of an oversized mobile sculpture rounds off the double volume aesthetics. Through a bespoke collection of luxury furnishings, a distinguished feeling of grandeur is established across every touchpoint of the guest experience.

Dining

Grand Hyatt Kuwait is well positioned as a culinary destination in itself, housing an eclectic array of gastronomic concepts and featuring a selection of contemporary Arabian, European and Asian-infused cuisines.

Liberté, a modern brasserie rooted in classicism, but reimagined through innovation; where the food is ingeniously brought to life through culinary creativity and conveyed with a sense of fresh and spirited feminine energy.

’Stambul, a Turkish lifestyle-dining venue celebrating the famed influences of Ottoman cuisine, where classic dishes are reinterpreted and delivered spontaneously and theatrically.

MEI LI, a fine dining Pan-Asian restaurant where the food provides the narrative for an explorative journey through the Imperial Palaces of old Beijing, serving Far Eastern recipes inspired by the most popular dishes served over centuries.

Saheel Lounge, a distinctive lobby lounge ideal for socializing in a casual yet refined setting. A tone-setting experience enriched with breathtaking works of art.

Meetings

Grand Hyatt Kuwait encapsulates several elegant and timeless multi-faceted event venues, each dynamically configured to make every occasion an unforgettable one – as exceptional as the location itself. The hotel boasts 30,000 square feet (2,800 square meters) of meeting space across eight venues, including a striking Grand Ballroom designed for weddings, conferences, grand galas and cocktail receptions, with a hosting capacity of up to 1,560 guests. A team of talented event planners and banqueting services are available to assist with every bespoke occasion.

Wellbeing

The tranquil Noor Spa is curated as a journey of rejuvenating therapies and treatments that embody a sense of mindfulness and self-awareness. Offering a luxurious and relaxed setting with six treatment rooms, Noor Spa treats guests to indulgent skincare and body treatments, with well-known revitalizing products from Barcelona and Paris.

For more information about the property, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/kuwait/grand-hyatt-kuwait/

Grand Hyatt Kuwait is participating in the World of Hyatt’s new hotel bonus offer, giving members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at the property until November 15, 2022. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers, including the World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys. With the global World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion, members can earn double points on qualifying stays of two (2) or more nights at over 1,100 participating Hyatt hotels around the world. World of Hyatt members can register for Bonus Journeys before November 15, 2022, and earn double points on stays completed between September 15 and December 20, 2022. Terms & Conditions apply.