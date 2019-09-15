Din Tai Fung to open latest Dubai location on Palm Jumeirah

Din Tai Fung, the immensely popular Taiwanese dumpling chain, will be opening its fourth branch in Dubai.

The latest location will join the growing list of prestigious restaurants on the trunk of the Palm Jumeirah.

The new branch will open at the soon-to-open Nakheel Mall on the Palm.

It is slated to open in December.

Din Tai Fung introduced Dubai to the glorious world of xiao long bao years ago, and now, thanks to its popularity, there are three chains in the city.

Existing locations delight crowds in Mall Of The Emirates, at the Al Ghurair Centre and in the Dubai Mall.

Nakheel Mall is anticipated to open later this year, adding 350 shops and restaurants to the Palm Jumeirah, as well as an exciting fine dining rooftop plaza.

The 4.5 million square foot destination will also be home to a cinema as well as an array of other exciting leisure attractions. It’s directly attached to Palm Tower, set to open in 2020.

The mixed-use skyscraper will serve as luxury residences, a St Regis Hotel, 50th storey infinity pool, acclaimed restaurant Sushisamba and a viewing deck at the very top.