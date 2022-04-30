Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre and Bournmouth University ink partnership

The Hon Edmund Bartlett, Founder & Co-Chair, Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) has signed a letter of intent with Bournemouth University’s Richard Gordon MBE, Head of the Department of Disaster & Crisis Management and Professor Lee Miles.

The two centres will share academic and practical projects development and implementation, as well as data sharing and analytics, focussing on safeguarding tourism in Africa and the Caribbean. They also aim to foster public private partnerships in tourism resilience.

Co-founded in 2018 by Bartlett and former secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Taleb Rifai, the GTRCMC, headquartered in Jamaica, was the was established to address disruptions and crises in tourism. The centre is based at the University of the West Indies, and is the first academic resource centre dedicated to addressing crises and resilience for the travel industry in the Caribbean.

The body assists destinations in preparedness, management, and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally.

Since its inception, several Satellite Centres have been launched in Kenya, Canada, Jordan and Bulgaria. Others are in the process of inscription in Costa Rica, Nigeria, Spain, Greece and Ghana.

