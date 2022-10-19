Global campaign to invite the world to Come and Say G’day

Tourism Australia’s new global campaign, Come and Say G’day, is set to go live in key international tourism markets around the world from tomorrow (Thursday, 20 October 2022) to remind international travellers why There’s Nothing Like Australia.

The multichannel Come and Say G’day campaign includes new broadcast advertisements (in 60, 30 and 15 second versions), print and high impact Out of Home (OOH) advertising placements, as well as social, digital, and content marketing initiatives. The campaign activity will be further amplified by partnership activity with airlines, State Tourism Organisations, and key distribution partners globally.

Tourism Australia Managing Director, Phillipa Harrison, said the Brand Ambassador, Ruby the CGI animated souvenir kangaroo, has been appearing on billboards around the world in the past week, building anticipation ahead of the global campaign launch.

“Come and Say G’day is unashamedly and unmistakably Australian through the use of a globally recognisable icon in Ruby the kangaroo who goes on an adventure across the country to show all that Australia has to offer,” Ms Harrison said.

“Ruby, who is voiced by Australian actress Rose Byrne, is joined on her adventure by a toy unicorn, Louie, who is voiced by Will Arnett. As a duo they bring both warmth and humour to the campaign.”

“Another hero of the campaign is the remake of the Australian classic song Land Down Under by up-and-coming Australian band King Stingray, who sing in both English and Yolŋu Matha, an indigenous language from Northeast Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.”

Tourism Australia Chief Marketing Officer Susan Coghill said to capture the world’s imagination and remind them of what is unique and special about Australia, a short film, G’day, will premiere at launch events across the world.

“The short film, directed by Michael Gracey, aims to create an emotional connection to Ruby the kangaroo, by establishing her backstory and setting her up to be a long-term Brand Ambassador for Tourism Australia,” Ms Coghill said.

Yvonne Hobden, Head of Marketing at Flight Centre UK says the new campaign is likely to resonate well with British travellers.

“The ‘Come and Say G’Day’ message brings back that overwhelmingly friendly message we feel as Brits about Australia, whilst the creative execution captures the imagination of both young and old to build back the desire for one of Flight Centre customers’ most favourite holiday destinations, whilst also showcasing the breadth and beauty of Australia. It’s is already one of our top selling destinations and we believe this campaign will spike demand within our target audience,” Ms Hobden said.

Alongside a launch event in London this evening, media and viewing events will occur in Tokyo, Singapore, Mumbai, Frankfurt, Berlin, Paris and New York. Come and Say G’day is Tourism Australia’s first global campaign since 2016. It will run across key international markets from Thursday, 20 October 2022.