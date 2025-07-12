Glenmorangie’s Harrison Ford campaign inspires new Highland travel experience

Boutique Highland hotel Glenmorangie House has unveiled a new travel experience, inspired by the brand’s latest campaign ‘Once Upon a Time in Scotland’ starring Hollywood icon Harrison Ford and directed by actor and film maker Joel Edgerton.

This exclusive new package allows guests to explore the Highlands as Harrison did on screen, following in his footsteps to explore the beautiful local area, rugged coastline and hillsides, with Glenmorangie House providing the perfect base. Reimagined by Russell Sage Studio in 2021, the nine-bedroom hotel pays tribute to the stories of the renowned Distillery in every playful detail, with each room inspired by a different element of the whisky making process, or signature Glenmorangie single malt.

Guests who book the ‘Once Upon a Time in Scotland’ experience will be treated to a stylish two-night stay at Glenmorangie House, where a bottle of Glenmorangie The Infinita 18 Years Old (described by Ford in the series as ‘the greatest 18 of all time’) will await them on arrival. From there, the journey continues with a private guided tour of the nearby Glenmorangie Distillery and an exclusive tasting in one of Glenmorangie’s traditional dunnage-style warehouses. Guests will then be invited to partake in a Highland Dinner complete with bagpipes, traditional Scottish delicacies and live music late into the night, alongside a mixology masterclass in the garden teepee. And for those eager to explore the breathtaking local landscapes, a guided half-day excursion to the shores of Loch Glass is to be offered – a stunning location now famous for providing the backdrop to Ford’s iconic kilted pose in episode 8 in the 12-part series, ‘The Mountain’. For those fully inspired by Harrison Ford’s Highland fling, the experience also includes the option to commission a custom-made kilt from Geoffrey Tailor and Kiltmaker in Edinburgh.

Guests keen to explore the local area even further during their stay have sweeping beaches and countless coastal and forest walks nearby, as well as the historic town of Tain. And for keen golfers, the iconic Royal Dornoch and Tain golf courses are just a stone’s throw away from Glenmorangie House.

Reflecting on her time in the Scottish Highlands and at Glenmorangie House, Hollywood actor Calista Flockhart, married to campaign star Harrison Ford, said:

“I had such a wonderful stay at Glenmorangie House. Everyone was lovely, and fun – we were made to feel right at home immediately upon arrival. It was magical to experience the Highlands for the first time from this incredible boutique hotel. We had stunning views of the Moray Firth coastline, and spent time hiking the surrounding hills, exploring local towns and villages, and of course, visiting the Glenmorangie Distillery. We returned to the house every night for a wonderful meal and an evening by the fire. I can’t wait to have the opportunity to go back, and back again!”.

This ultimate Highland experience is available to book over set dates 29th-31st August and 3rd-5th October priced at £1800 per room, inclusive of breakfast and dinner daily, a bottle of Glenmorangie The Infinita 18 Years Old on arrival, private guided tour and tasting at the Glenmorangie Distillery, a half-day trip to Loch Glass, and a mixology masterclass.

For further information, please visit https://www.glenmorangie.com/pages/glenmorangie-house and to book the Once Upon a Time in Scotland experience please contact the house on 01862 871671 or e-mail [email protected]