MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK, LONDON NAMED ‘SUSTAINABLE HOTEL OF THE YEAR’

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is delighted to announce that they have been awarded the prestigious ‘Sustainable Hotel of the Year’ by Country and Town House, in partnership with Polestar. This accolade recognises the hotel’s bold leadership, innovative sustainability initiatives, and unwavering commitment to integrating environmental responsibility into every facet of its operations.

From retrofitting its historic Grade II-listed building, to installing on-site renewable energy systems and eliminating single-use plastics, the hotel has set a new benchmark for sustainable luxury hospitality. With global influence and strategic ambition, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park continues to inspire industry-wide progress toward a more sustainable future.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park was also highly commended in the Best Nature-Conscious Design or Architecture category, recognising the hotel’s innovative use of sustainable technologies and intelligent design. This commendation highlights the hotel’s ability to discreetly transform its operations, reducing environmental impact behind the scenes, while preserving the timeless luxury and elegance for which it is renowned.