DerbySoft Launches AI Voice Agent

DerbySoft, a global leader in travel technology, today announced the launch of AI Voice Agent, a breakthrough solution automating high-volume, repetitive outbound calls to properties, transforming how travel companies operate.

In the business travel sector, where 30% or more of global accommodation bookings require manual phone or email intervention, call automation marks a critical step forward in streamlining processes and reducing friction.

When certain pieces of information or tasks can’t be automatically delivered accurately via existing API connections and systems, travel management companies (TMCs), OTAs, payment providers, and bedbanks have long relied on manual calls to hotels.

Each year, travel agents spend thousands of hours making repetitive calls to properties to check booking information. AI Voice Agent now automates these tasks with precision and speed, calling properties worldwide to:

Confirm Booking Details (Stay Dates, Check-In Times, Meal Plans, Payment Status, etc.)

Verify Payment Information, Particularly Virtual Credit Cards (VCCs) and Authorization Forms

Request Invoices After Checkout, Filling Out or Correcting Any Missing Invoice Data Before Submission

Manage Booking Modifications or Cancellations

And More

Operating 24/7 across all time zones, the solution ensures scalability, consistency, and compliance with built-in retries, smart call logic, and full GDPR compliance. AI Voice Agent integrates seamlessly via API or CSV, with minimal disruption to existing workflows.

Companies using the solution are already seeing a 70 - 90% reduction in costs associated with manual calls. In pilot programs with leading TMCs, over 75% of bookings called by the AI Voice Agent no longer require human intervention, and that number continues to rise.

“Let’s face it, calling properties all day isn’t scalable, fun, or efficient,” states Nadim El Manawy, Head of Business Travel Solutions at DerbySoft. “DerbySoft is excited to bring automation to the front lines.”

Additional use cases, including RFP status, group booking confirmation, and refund status, are also on the roadmap. This launch serves the entire business travel industry, from startups to global TMCs.

DerbySoft will have more information about AI Voice Agent at GBTA in Denver, July 21 - 23, 2025, at booth 2010.